Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola King ATTACKS a visitor… who's she hit?
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Thursday 30th June 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Nicola King has a full-blown panic attack and lashes out in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Since Nicola King was attacked she's tried to keep a lid on her terrified feelings. But that lid is about to burst off…
At the Kings' home, Nicola bundles Elliott and Angel off to school. But once again, she keeps Carl home.
With the lad feeling totally fine, he's confused by his mum's decision and starts to get scared when she starts acting strangely.
Fighting waves of panic, Nicola's snapped out of it by Carl who grabs her mobile and dashes outside…
Knowing she needs to chase after Carl, which means leaving the house, Nicola's engulfed by panic.
As things escalate Nicola fears her attacker has come calling and when she opens the door, she strikes… Who has she hit?
Chas Dingle wants the ground to swallow her up when Kerry starts gushing about a night of passion she's had with Al.
Later, she runs into Al and as a prickly conversation sparks, the secret lovers have no idea Charity has clocked them.
Has the suspicious landlady sussed their affair?
At the Hide, Billy's stung when his wife Dawn says she doesn't want to have any more kids. Can the couple get on the same page?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.