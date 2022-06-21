Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola King ATTACKS a visitor… who's she hit?

Airs Thursday 30th June 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.

Nicola King
Nicola King thinks her attacker is at the door and strikes out… (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Nicola King has a full-blown panic attack and lashes out in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Since Nicola King was attacked she's tried to keep a lid on her terrified feelings. But that lid is about to burst off…

At the Kings' home, Nicola bundles Elliott and Angel off to school. But once again, she keeps Carl home.

With the lad feeling totally fine, he's confused by his mum's decision and starts to get scared when she starts acting strangely.

Nicola

Nicola tries to hide her terror from Carl who she's kept home from school. (Image credit: ITV)

Fighting waves of panic, Nicola's snapped out of it by Carl who grabs her mobile and dashes outside…

Nicola

But Nicola's engulfed by a panic attack when Carl dashes outside. (Image credit: ITV)

Knowing she needs to chase after Carl, which means leaving the house, Nicola's engulfed by panic.

As things escalate Nicola fears her attacker has come calling and when she opens the door, she strikes… Who has she hit?

Nicola

Convinced her attackers have come for her, Nicola opens her front door and strikes out… Who's she hit? (Image credit: ITV)

Chas Dingle wants the ground to swallow her up when Kerry starts gushing about a night of passion she's had with Al. 

Later, she runs into Al and as a prickly conversation sparks, the secret lovers have no idea Charity has clocked them.

Chas

Secret lovers Chas and Al have sneaky, spiky chat unaware that Charity is watching on.  (Image credit: ITV)

Charity

Will suspicious Charity work out that Chas and Al are having an affair? (Image credit: ITV)

Has the suspicious landlady sussed their affair?

At the Hide, Billy's stung when his wife Dawn says she doesn't want to have any more kids. Can the couple get on the same page?

Dawn

Dawn tells her husband Billy she doesn't want to have any more kids. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.


  • Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry 
  • Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt 
  • Kim Tate - Claire King 
  • Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton 
  • Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell 
  • Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards 
  • Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson 
  • Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel 
  • Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade 
  • Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant 
  • Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson 
  • Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw 
  • Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson 
  • Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson 
  • Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
  • Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower 
  • Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop 
  • Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
  • Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell 
  • Dan Spencer - Liam Fox 
  • April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan 
  • Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter 
  • Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley 
  • Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker 
  • Ryan Stocks - James Moore
  • Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle 
  • Will Taylor - Dean Andrews 
  • Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb 
  • Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
  • Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
  • Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
  • Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
  • Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
  • Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
  • Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
  • Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
  • Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
  • Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
  • Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
  • Sam Dingle - James Hooten
  • Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick 
  • Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
  • Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
