Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola King ATTACKS a visitor… who's she hit?

Nicola King thinks her attacker is at the door and strikes out…

Emmerdale's Nicola King has a full-blown panic attack and lashes out in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Since Nicola King was attacked she's tried to keep a lid on her terrified feelings. But that lid is about to burst off…

At the Kings' home, Nicola bundles Elliott and Angel off to school. But once again, she keeps Carl home.

With the lad feeling totally fine, he's confused by his mum's decision and starts to get scared when she starts acting strangely.

Nicola tries to hide her terror from Carl who she's kept home from school. (Image credit: ITV)

Fighting waves of panic, Nicola's snapped out of it by Carl who grabs her mobile and dashes outside…

But Nicola's engulfed by a panic attack when Carl dashes outside. (Image credit: ITV)

Knowing she needs to chase after Carl, which means leaving the house, Nicola's engulfed by panic.

As things escalate Nicola fears her attacker has come calling and when she opens the door, she strikes… Who has she hit?

Convinced her attackers have come for her, Nicola opens her front door and strikes out… Who's she hit? (Image credit: ITV)

Chas Dingle wants the ground to swallow her up when Kerry starts gushing about a night of passion she's had with Al.

Later, she runs into Al and as a prickly conversation sparks, the secret lovers have no idea Charity has clocked them.

Secret lovers Chas and Al have sneaky, spiky chat unaware that Charity is watching on. (Image credit: ITV)

Will suspicious Charity work out that Chas and Al are having an affair? (Image credit: ITV)

Has the suspicious landlady sussed their affair?

At the Hide, Billy's stung when his wife Dawn says she doesn't want to have any more kids. Can the couple get on the same page?

Dawn tells her husband Billy she doesn't want to have any more kids. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.