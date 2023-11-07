Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona Dingle in baby BOMBSHELL drama

Rhona Dingle asks lawyer Ethan where she stands with her ex who's stolen her embryos for his wife who's now pregnant

Emmerdale's Rhona Dingle prepares to fight for a child she didn't know she had in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Rhona Dingle's head is spinning.

Having thought she dealt with the matter months ago, Rhona has found out her ex-husband Gus told an IVF clinic she had given her consent for him and his wife Lucy to use the embryos he and Rhona had created when they were married and trying for kids.

Earlier this year, Rhona's ex, Gus, and his wife Lucy came to ask Rhona if they could use her embryos to get pregnant. The vet said no but it turns out Gus went ahead with the plan anyway… (Image credit: ITV)

Not knowing which way is up, Rhona seeks out Ethan to find out where she stands legally. The lawyer warns her that it will be a long and arduous fight.

Ethan warns Rhona this is a tricky legal battle (Image credit: ITV)

Later, Rhona's concerned husband Marlon and her mum Mary convince her to speak to Gus who agrees to meet up with the vet the next day.

In hospital, Mack holds Chloe close and vows to be there for her if she collapses again. Does this mean his plan to dump her for Charity is off? Or is he biding his time?

Mack tells Chloe he's there for her. Is his plan to dump her and move back in with Charity now off? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in the village, Dawn's preoccupied by a baby shower Gabby's arranged for her. But her hubby Billy hasn't got the headroom as he's all bent out of shape over the aggro he's got going on with Aaron.

Dawn's excited about her baby shower but Billy's mind is on his feud with Aaron Dingle. (Image credit: ITV)

With Aaron in a dark place mentally, he's gunning for any excuse for a fight and Billy – who persecuted him when he was in prison way back when – is the ideal target.

Aaron Dingle has returned to the village a very angry man. (Image credit: ITV)

When Aaron goads Billy in the shop, a fight breaks out and Will is forced to step in to break the men apart.

Dawn's fuming when her bruised husband returns home, angry that Billy allowed the Dingle to provoke him.

