Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona Dingle in baby BOMBSHELL drama
Airs Wednesday 15th November 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Rhona Dingle prepares to fight for a child she didn't know she had in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Rhona Dingle's head is spinning.
Having thought she dealt with the matter months ago, Rhona has found out her ex-husband Gus told an IVF clinic she had given her consent for him and his wife Lucy to use the embryos he and Rhona had created when they were married and trying for kids.
Not knowing which way is up, Rhona seeks out Ethan to find out where she stands legally. The lawyer warns her that it will be a long and arduous fight.
Later, Rhona's concerned husband Marlon and her mum Mary convince her to speak to Gus who agrees to meet up with the vet the next day.
In hospital, Mack holds Chloe close and vows to be there for her if she collapses again. Does this mean his plan to dump her for Charity is off? Or is he biding his time?
Elsewhere in the village, Dawn's preoccupied by a baby shower Gabby's arranged for her. But her hubby Billy hasn't got the headroom as he's all bent out of shape over the aggro he's got going on with Aaron.
With Aaron in a dark place mentally, he's gunning for any excuse for a fight and Billy – who persecuted him when he was in prison way back when – is the ideal target.
When Aaron goads Billy in the shop, a fight breaks out and Will is forced to step in to break the men apart.
Dawn's fuming when her bruised husband returns home, angry that Billy allowed the Dingle to provoke him.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!