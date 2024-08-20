Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy Robinson is jealous of ex Nate!

Emmerdale's Tracy Robinson has got a case of the green eyed monster in Friday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Tracy and her husband Nate Robinson's marriage came to a disastrous end earlier this year after she had an affair with Nate's uncle Caleb Miligan and even developed full-blown feelings for him. This caused Tracy to call time on her relationship with Nate as she realised that she had never been in love with him.

However, their secret romance was thrown into jeopardy when Caleb's estranged wife Ruby Fox-Miligan unexpectedly showed up and wanted to rekindle their marriage.

Tracy gets jealous when Nate receives a mysterious phone call. (Image credit: ITV)

Everything came crashing down when Ruby discovered Tracy and Caleb's affair and outed them in front of everyone at Belle Dingle's wedding. After the scandal, Caleb decided to reunite with Ruby and Nate has decided to remain amicable with Tracy for the sake of their young daughter Frankie.

Tracy and Nate have since been co-parenting Frankie, but it seems that she's already wanting to get back with him as she's curious when Nate slips away to answer a phone call. Later on, Tracy's sister Vanessa Woodfield questions her feelings over Nate's mysterious phone call and it's obvious that the thought of Nate dating someone else bothers Tracy. Will she be honest about her feelings for Nate?

Meanwhile, Jai Sharma is troubled to see that Arthur Thomas means business. Will Arthur take Jai down a peg or two?

