Hollyoaks spoilers: HEALTH EMERGENCY! Will Zain Rizwaan survive?

Will Zain Rizwaan pull through after his sudden collapse?

Zain Rizwaan (Jonas Khan) is in a bad way following his collapse with a suspected stroke.

In tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings), his wife Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) feels wracked with guilt.

Doctor Misbah breaks down when she attempts to get help for Zain. She’s in bits when she realises she will have to leave him in order to get extra assistance.

Married couple Misbah and Zain in happier times. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

The panicked doc encounters a major setback at the hospital when she tries to borrow some medical equipment and things get even worse when she returns home and is alarmed to sees what Andre Clark (David Anthony-Joshua) has done.

Andre has unwittingly made things worse by putting Zain in further danger when attempting to care for him during Misbah’s absence,

A heartbroken Misbah blames herself.

Is Zain going to pull through?

Andre pictured with his dad Donny. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the McQueens, concerned teacher John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) talks to pupil Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) about whether he is being coerced into having homophobic views.

Lucas opens up and reveals that he is struggling with being friends with Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) and the intensity of their relationship.

Lucas confides that his best pal has feelings for him and it’s leaving him confused.

What will John Paul’s words of wisdom and advice be to Lucas?

Lucas (left) is confused about his feelings for his best mate Dillon Ray. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) is in HOT WATER when all his bed-hopping antics catch up with him.

Freddie has been getting passionate with Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh), Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) AND Marie Fielding (Rita Simons).

Tonight he finds himself in very awkward situation when he’s confronted at The Loft by Kitty and Lizzie.

But what will his response be when the two women suggest that maybe they could become a throuple?

Tony and Diane clash over what's best for their son Ro Lomax in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) and her husband Tony, (Nick Pickard) are at loggerheads over their child Ro Lomax (Ava Webster) who is now identifying as a boy.

Ro is adamant he wants to go to Pride.

Whilst Tony is on board with the idea, Diane has a very different opinion and finds herself turning to twisted Carter Shepherd (David Ames) for advice!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm.