Home and Away spoilers: A NEW romance for Mackenzie Booth?

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is down on her luck after being dumped by her boyfriend, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) on Home and Away.



However, things are looking up when Mackenzie is reunited with her former lover, Emmett Ellison (Jamie Robbie Reyne).



Emmett is on a flying visit from New York and has returned with a surprise job offer for Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller).



Eager for a distraction from her break-up with Logan, restaurant boss Mackenzie enjoys reconnecting with photographer Emmett over a drink at Salt.



It quickly becomes clear there's still a spark between 'em!



Will Mackenzie and Emmett rekindle their romance while he's back in town?

Is Emmett looking to rekindle his romance with Mackenzie on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Bella is still reeling from Emmett's offer to be his photographer's assistant in New York.



But before Bella gets a chance to discuss the exciting opportunity with her boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), he flips-out when he sees Emmett is back in the Bay...



Emmett is a reminder of that terrible time when Nikau began a modelling career which ultimately caused him and Bella to break-up.



When Nikau turns hostile towards Emmett, Bella tries to remind him that it was scheming model agency boss, Sienna Blake, who meddled with their relationship.



But Nikau is having none of it.



And when he hears that Emmett wants Bella to leave Summer Bay and join him in the Big Apple, he furiously storms off!

Bella is considering Emmett's exciting job offer on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere in the Bay, it's not looking good for Dean Thompson (Patrick o'Connor).



A blood-soaked wrench has been found in the boot of his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni's (Sophie Dillman) car.



Dean swears his innocence.



But is it just a terrible coincidence that someone killed PK on the very same day that Dean and his River Boy buddies kidnapped PK and roughed him up?



Plus, the coroner has now confirmed the cause of PK's death:



A blunt force trauma to the head using a wrench!



Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) brings up Dean's track record of violence and association with a convicted murderer, Colby Thorne!



As the murder weapon is sent off to forensics, could Dean be facing MURDER charges?

John witnessed a confrontation between Dean and PK on the day of the murder on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

