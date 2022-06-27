Home and Away spoilers: A NEW romance for Mackenzie Booth?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Wednesday 6 July 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is down on her luck after being dumped by her boyfriend, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
However, things are looking up when Mackenzie is reunited with her former lover, Emmett Ellison (Jamie Robbie Reyne).
Emmett is on a flying visit from New York and has returned with a surprise job offer for Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller).
Eager for a distraction from her break-up with Logan, restaurant boss Mackenzie enjoys reconnecting with photographer Emmett over a drink at Salt.
It quickly becomes clear there's still a spark between 'em!
Will Mackenzie and Emmett rekindle their romance while he's back in town?
Meanwhile, Bella is still reeling from Emmett's offer to be his photographer's assistant in New York.
But before Bella gets a chance to discuss the exciting opportunity with her boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), he flips-out when he sees Emmett is back in the Bay...
Emmett is a reminder of that terrible time when Nikau began a modelling career which ultimately caused him and Bella to break-up.
When Nikau turns hostile towards Emmett, Bella tries to remind him that it was scheming model agency boss, Sienna Blake, who meddled with their relationship.
But Nikau is having none of it.
And when he hears that Emmett wants Bella to leave Summer Bay and join him in the Big Apple, he furiously storms off!
Elsewhere in the Bay, it's not looking good for Dean Thompson (Patrick o'Connor).
A blood-soaked wrench has been found in the boot of his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni's (Sophie Dillman) car.
Dean swears his innocence.
But is it just a terrible coincidence that someone killed PK on the very same day that Dean and his River Boy buddies kidnapped PK and roughed him up?
Plus, the coroner has now confirmed the cause of PK's death:
A blunt force trauma to the head using a wrench!
Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) brings up Dean's track record of violence and association with a convicted murderer, Colby Thorne!
As the murder weapon is sent off to forensics, could Dean be facing MURDER charges?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.