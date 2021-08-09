Home and Away spoilers: Bella Nixon confronts Sienna Blake!

Bella Nixon is on the warpath after her boyfriend Nikau's SHOCK confession on Home and Away...

Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) has never really been a fan of model agency boss Sienna Blake (Rose Riley) on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But now that Bella has found out how scheming Sienna lured her boyfriend Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) into bed at her fancy city apartment, she is ready to swing for her!



Sienna is unaware that Nikau has confessed ALL.



So she's in for a SHOCK when Bella charges at her!



Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) and Nikau's uncle Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) quickly arrive on the scene and prevent a major catfight.



But the damage is done and it looks like Bella and Nikau are officially over!



Tane confronts Sienna about her unprofessional behaviour and basically tells her to get lost.



However, ruthless Sienna has other ideas.



She still has model Nikau under contract and she intends to make sure he honours their agreement for the BIG photoshoot in Japan...

Bella was left heartbroken when Nikau made a confession on yesterday's episode of Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Will Sienna get the hint that she's not welcome in Summer Bay on Home and Away? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is alarmed to now think her boyfriend Justin Morgan (James Stewart) could be responsible for the murder of conwoman Susie McAllister.



She seeks comfort with Stephen Tennyson (Bren Foster) at his hotel room.



Leah decides she's got no choice but to go to the police and report her suspicions about Justin.



However, before she gets the chance, Justin happens upon Leah and Stephen together and accuses her of having an affair!



Much to the alarm of his sister Tori (Penny McNamee), Justin storms back to the Morgan house and begins packing Leah's belongings.



He's going to throw her out of the house!

Justin gets the WRONG idea when he sees Leah and Stephen together on Home and Away... (Image credit: Channel 5)

Justin accuses girlfriend Leah of having an affair with Stephen on Home and Away! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Detective Amy Peters (Lisa Flanagan) reckons Justin is still the prime suspect in the murder case.



But she clashes with Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) over the way she handled the previous interview with suspect Justin.



However, Amy is determined to do things HER way and Justin is brought back to the police station for further questioning.



But this time, Amy has a new theory:



Justin is in cahoots with Stephen!



Can it be true?!

Justin is under increasing pressure to confess to the murder of Susie McAllister on Home and Away! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR.