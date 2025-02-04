Home and Away spoilers: Cash is jealous about Eden and Tim!

Cash is not happy when he catches his ex-fiancee Eden kissing her secret lover Tim on Home and Away...

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) has decided to stick around in Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Copper Cash was ready to leave town after the death of his sister, Felicity, and his break-up with fiancee, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo).



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Cash approaches Eden at Salt and asks if they can put the awkwardness behind them.



However, Eden is not feeling in the mood to forgive and forget, considering the way Cash dumped her on the day of Felicity's funeral!



Cash gets a harsh reality check when Eden makes it very clear that she is not interested in being friends with the man who broke her heart!



Besides, Eden has now found comfort in the arms of secret lover, Tim Russell (George Pullar).



Unfortunately, later that night Cash accidentally sees Eden and Tim kissing in the backyard of the share house.



And he is totally crushed...

WHO catches Eden and Tim kissing on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is on hand to support his board shop employee and friend, Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto), as she continues to have Fowler family dramas.



Abigail still has no idea why her therapist Tim really dropped her as a patient.



However, Mali is forced to confront his feelings for Abigail when he notices a spark of chemistry between her and Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).



Theo has clearly taken a shine to Abigail.



Will jealous Mali attempt to sabotage Theo's attempt to pursue Abigail?

Theo is attracted to Abigail on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Will Abigail and Theo become Summer Bay's newest romance on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5