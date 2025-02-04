Home and Away spoilers: Cash is jealous about Eden and Tim!
Airs Wednesday 12 February 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) has decided to stick around in Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Copper Cash was ready to leave town after the death of his sister, Felicity, and his break-up with fiancee, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo).
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Cash approaches Eden at Salt and asks if they can put the awkwardness behind them.
However, Eden is not feeling in the mood to forgive and forget, considering the way Cash dumped her on the day of Felicity's funeral!
Cash gets a harsh reality check when Eden makes it very clear that she is not interested in being friends with the man who broke her heart!
Besides, Eden has now found comfort in the arms of secret lover, Tim Russell (George Pullar).
Unfortunately, later that night Cash accidentally sees Eden and Tim kissing in the backyard of the share house.
And he is totally crushed...
Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is on hand to support his board shop employee and friend, Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto), as she continues to have Fowler family dramas.
Abigail still has no idea why her therapist Tim really dropped her as a patient.
However, Mali is forced to confront his feelings for Abigail when he notices a spark of chemistry between her and Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).
Theo has clearly taken a shine to Abigail.
Will jealous Mali attempt to sabotage Theo's attempt to pursue Abigail?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
