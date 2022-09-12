Home and Away spoilers: Cash Newman is AWAKE from the coma!

Cash Newman is back in the land of the living after his near fateful shooting on Home and Away

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is AWAKE from his coma on Home and Away! (1:45pm - Channel 5)*



Cash's sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), couldn't be happier when she visits him at Northern District Hospital.



Felicity feared that Cash was a goner after being SHOT during a confrontation with biker gang leader, Marty.



However, Cash's relief that he survived is short-lived after he remembers that his relationship with girlfriend, Jasmine Delaney, is no more.



But there's another crushing blow in store for the Senior Constable, when Felicity reveals that Cash managed to shoot DEAD Marty during the police raid on the gang's headquarters.



The news sends Cash into a downward spiral, when he realises he is responsible for a man's death.



How can he live with that?

Tane tries to reason with John on today's episode of Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Nikau Parata (Kawakawaw Fox-Reo) is not a happy camper after losing his lifeguard job because of his reported connections to the biker gang.



Nikau's uncle, Tane (Ethan Browne), feels terrible over the turn of events.



After all, if it wasn't for the illegal actvities of Tane's late brother, Ari, the Parata family would never have got mixed-up with the biker gang in the first place.



Tane tries to appeal to Surf Club boss, John Palmer (Shane Withington), to see if John can convince the Club committee to reverse their decision to sack Nikau from his job.



But John points out that will only happen if the Parata fellas can prove they are INNOCENT.



Risking his own reputation in the community, Tane decides to come clean and tell John the truth about all the biker gang drama...



But will Tane's confession be enough to help Nikau get his job back?

Things have heated-up between bandmates Theo and Kirby on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) and Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) are trying to avoid each other.



Which is a bit tricky since they are both in the same band!



But their bandmates, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), have laid down the law and made it clear that there is to be no HOOKING-UP between band members.



So that's put an end to Theo and Kirby's short-lived romance!



OR has it?

Eden will be keeping a close eye on Theo and Kirby on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

