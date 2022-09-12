Home and Away spoilers: Cash Newman is AWAKE from the coma!
Airs Thursday 22 February 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5. (* All programmes are currently subject to change due to news coverage following the death of Queen Elizabeth II)
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is AWAKE from his coma on Home and Away! (1:45pm - Channel 5)*
(* All programmes are currently subject to change due to news coverage following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. See our TV Guide for the latest listings).
Cash's sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), couldn't be happier when she visits him at Northern District Hospital.
Felicity feared that Cash was a goner after being SHOT during a confrontation with biker gang leader, Marty.
However, Cash's relief that he survived is short-lived after he remembers that his relationship with girlfriend, Jasmine Delaney, is no more.
But there's another crushing blow in store for the Senior Constable, when Felicity reveals that Cash managed to shoot DEAD Marty during the police raid on the gang's headquarters.
The news sends Cash into a downward spiral, when he realises he is responsible for a man's death.
How can he live with that?
Nikau Parata (Kawakawaw Fox-Reo) is not a happy camper after losing his lifeguard job because of his reported connections to the biker gang.
Nikau's uncle, Tane (Ethan Browne), feels terrible over the turn of events.
After all, if it wasn't for the illegal actvities of Tane's late brother, Ari, the Parata family would never have got mixed-up with the biker gang in the first place.
READ MORE! Home and Away star Ethan Browne on ALL the recent biker gang happenings...
Tane tries to appeal to Surf Club boss, John Palmer (Shane Withington), to see if John can convince the Club committee to reverse their decision to sack Nikau from his job.
But John points out that will only happen if the Parata fellas can prove they are INNOCENT.
Risking his own reputation in the community, Tane decides to come clean and tell John the truth about all the biker gang drama...
But will Tane's confession be enough to help Nikau get his job back?
Meanwhile, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) and Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) are trying to avoid each other.
Which is a bit tricky since they are both in the same band!
But their bandmates, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), have laid down the law and made it clear that there is to be no HOOKING-UP between band members.
So that's put an end to Theo and Kirby's short-lived romance!
OR has it?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.