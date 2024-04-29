Home and Away spoilers: Eden is SUSPICIOUS of Levi!

Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) has some questions for her brother Levi (Tristan Gorey) on Home and Away (6:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



After a phone call with Levi's wife Imogen in the city, Eden is surprised to learn that he hasn't been home all week.



He's been staying in Summer Bay!



Eden is immediately suspicious about WHAT Levi is up to.



WHY has he lied to Imogen and claimed he has been staying with Eden?



Levi is put on the spot when Eden demands to know what's been going on...



The SECRET love cheat admits he has been staying at the local hotel because he "needs some space".



But he leaves out the part about his ongoing affair with Salt bosslady, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir)!



Will Eden be convinced by Levi's cover story?



Meanwhile, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) needs some medical assistance from doctor Levi.



Remi is in a whole lot of pain after pushing himself too hard during a physiotherapy session.



Will he be OK?

There's a medical EMERGENCY for Remi on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is not doing well in the aftermath of her break-up with Remi.



She barges into the Diner and confronts garage boss Justin Morgan (James Stewart) for fixing-up her now ex-boyfriend's death trap of a motorbike!



Bree then storms out leaving everyone surprised by her angry outburst!



Bree's emotional state isn't helped by the fact she has agreed to take part in a practice wedding ceremony ahead of Justin and fiancee Leah Patterson's (Ada Nicodemou) BIG day.



Has Bree made a mistake ending things so abruptly with Remi?

Bree is not happy after breaking-up with Remi on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Due to LIVE Snooker coverage this episode of Home and Away will only air at 6:30pm on 5Star

The series is also available to stream on My5