Home and Away spoilers: Eden is SUSPICIOUS of Levi!
Airs Wednesday 8 May 2024 at 6:30pm on 5Star
Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) has some questions for her brother Levi (Tristan Gorey) on Home and Away (6:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
After a phone call with Levi's wife Imogen in the city, Eden is surprised to learn that he hasn't been home all week.
He's been staying in Summer Bay!
Eden is immediately suspicious about WHAT Levi is up to.
WHY has he lied to Imogen and claimed he has been staying with Eden?
Levi is put on the spot when Eden demands to know what's been going on...
The SECRET love cheat admits he has been staying at the local hotel because he "needs some space".
But he leaves out the part about his ongoing affair with Salt bosslady, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir)!
Will Eden be convinced by Levi's cover story?
Meanwhile, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) needs some medical assistance from doctor Levi.
Remi is in a whole lot of pain after pushing himself too hard during a physiotherapy session.
Will he be OK?
Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is not doing well in the aftermath of her break-up with Remi.
She barges into the Diner and confronts garage boss Justin Morgan (James Stewart) for fixing-up her now ex-boyfriend's death trap of a motorbike!
Bree then storms out leaving everyone surprised by her angry outburst!
Bree's emotional state isn't helped by the fact she has agreed to take part in a practice wedding ceremony ahead of Justin and fiancee Leah Patterson's (Ada Nicodemou) BIG day.
Has Bree made a mistake ending things so abruptly with Remi?
Due to LIVE Snooker coverage this episode of Home and Away will only air at 6:30pm on 5Star
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.