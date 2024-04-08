Home and Away spoilers: Kirby confronts Valerie over Theo...
Airs Friday 19 April 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Kirby Aramoana (played by Angelina Thomson) is becoming increasingly worried that Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is being led astray by Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clarke) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
When Kirby spies a loved-up Theo and Valerie on the beach, it's clear the new lovers have been partying again and are as high as a kite!
The next morning, Kirby is not impressed when she sees Theo coming out of the surf, clearly still under the influence.
Doesn't he realise how dangerous it is to get wasted and then go surfing?
When it then becomes obvious that Theo has forgotten all about an interview he's agreed to do, to promote his and Kirby's music, she decides enough is enough...
Kirby issues Valerie with a WARNING!
Whatever she's been giving Theo to help him chill-out, just STOP IT!
But will headstrong Valerie listen to a word Kirby has to say?
Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) remains at Northern District Hospital and refuses to leave the abandoned baby girl he found on the beach.
Tane's housemates, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), start to worry that he's becoming a bit too attached to the baby.
Could this have anything to do with the original baby plans he was making with his now ex-wife, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis)?
Should Mackenzie and Mali definitely be keeping their eyes on Tane?
Is Mackenzie having second thoughts about her affair with married man, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) again?
She's not happy after hearing that Levi's unsuspecting wife, Imogen, wants to start a family with him.
When Mackenzie puts lover Levi on the spot about his future plans with Imogen, she leaves him with an ULTIMATUM:
If Levi is going to have a baby then their affair is... OVER!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.