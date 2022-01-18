'Home and Away' spoilers: Ryder Jackson confronts Theo...

Does Ryder Jackson find out the truth about Chloe and Theo's secret kiss on Home and Away?

It's only been about five minutes since Ryder Jackson (played by Lukas Radovich) and Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) broke-up on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But that fact didn't stop Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) from kissing Chloe last week on the Aussie soap... and she didn't exactly push him away!



However, Theo is in for disappointment when Chloe doesn't seem keen to repeat the experience.



She makes it clear that she doesn't want to hurt her ex-boyfriend, Ryder.



Since Chloe, Ryder and Theo are currently working together to produce some money-making videos for social media, maybe they should keep things strictly professional between them?



Ryder knows he was stitched-up by Theo with the chilli challenge.



So he decides on a creative cocktail contest for their next challenge... and secretly has plans to get even with crafty Theo.



But will Ryder discover that Theo has been up to much more than just cheating on the challenges?

The ALL-NEW Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is making her presence felt at the home of Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger).



After complaining about the uncomfortable mattress in her bedroom, Marilyn later annoys Irene's other lodger, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) with the blunt truth about Jasmine's poor choices with men!



Rude!



But Marilyn's behaviour goes from bad to worse when Irene discovers her normally sensible friend has shoplifted in Yabbie Creek!

Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) hasn't heard a word from his sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) since she apparently fled Summer Bay.



Detective Darren Nasser (Julian Maroun) believes that Felicity's disappearing act must be proof that she is guilty of the attempted murder of Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and the toxic chemical attack.



But Cash knows Felicity would never just disappear without explanation.



The Summer Bay copper is still determined to clear her name.



So he secretly slips out of town to follow a lead, unaware that a suspicious Detective Nasser has seen him...

