'Home and Away' spoilers: Tane Parata and Felicity KISS!

There was a time that Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) and his ex-lover, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) couldn't stand each other on Home and Away!



Tane accused Felicity of stalking him.



While she had enough of him hassling her and took out a restraining order against him.



But after their near-death experience at the hands of stalker/toxic chemical handler, Anne Sherman, the ex-lovers find themselves drawn back to each other.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Felicity is still shaken by the ordeal and doesn't want to be alone.



So she asks Tane to sleepover at her caravan, just as friends.



The pair are surprised by how comfortable they feel in each other's presence.



Felicity's protective policeman brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) warns Tane to keep his distance from her.



However, Tane promises Felicity he'll be there for her any time she needs.



Felicity seizes the moment and kisses Tane!



But is he really looking to rekindle their past relationship?

Jasmine questions boyfriend Cash about his past on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is all mixed-up about her boyfriend, Cash.



The hospital nurse is not sure what to think after Detective Nasser revealed some secrets about Cash's past when he questioned her at the police station.



Cash can tell there's something off with Jasmine.



During a visit to the Caravan Park, Jasmine finally comes clean about Detective Nasser's revelations.



Cash is clearly hiding a SECRET from his past and Jasmine wonders what it is.



However, when Jasmine pushes Cash to find out more, he refuses to reveal anything...

Will Nikau QUIT John's lifesaving course on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Tane and his older brother, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) are surprised when they hear their nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) has signed-up to become a surf livesaver.



However, Nikau's new venture may be short-lived after he storms out of John Palmer's (Shane Withington) lifesaver course.



John reckons Nikau has got real potential to become a great lifesaver.



But will the Surf Club boss be able to convince Nikau to give the training course another go?

