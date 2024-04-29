Home and Away spoilers: WHAT causes Valerie to SPIRAL?
Airs Friday 10 May 2024 at 6:30pm on 5Star
Is Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) starting to seriously fall for Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clarke) on Home and Away? (6:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
After another huge night of partying, Theo and Valerie fall back into bed together at the Morgan house.
In the heat of the moment, Theo tells Valerie that he thinks he is falling in LOVE with her!
But he doesn't quite get the reaction he was hoping for...
Instead of returning the compliment, Valerie jumps out of bed and is ready to flee from the house!
Outside, Theo is determined to get to the bottom of Valerie's sudden downward spiral.
On the verge of a BREAKDOWN, Valerie pulls out a couple of pills and pressures Theo into taking one with her.
Is their party pill-popping starting to get out of control?
Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) confides in her dad Alf (Ray Meagher) about the possibility of becoming an emergency foster carer for abandoned baby, Maia.
The dilemma brings up painful memories for Roo of giving her own daughter, Martha MacKenzie (who was played by Neighbours star Jodi Gordon), up for adoption years ago.
What if Roo gets too attached to Maia and then has to let her go if/when the baby's mum comes forward?
Meanwhile, after hearing about Roo's plans, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) has an idea for a special fundraiser night at Salt.
She's already seen the generosity of gifts donated by the local community for Maia
But first she needs the help of barman Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) to help get everything running!
Due to LIVE Snooker coverage this episode of Home and Away will only air at 6:30pm on 5Star.
