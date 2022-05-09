Home and Away spoilers: WHO confronts Tane Parata?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Wednesday 18 May 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) is getting a bit fed-up with Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) sticking his nose into Parata family business on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But then again, Dean has had to deal with members of Tane's troubled family turning up on the doorstep recently.
With Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) still hanging around at the farmhouse, Dean is determined to set some boundaries.
He confronts Tane on the beach about what's going on with both Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) and her daughter, Chloe.
Dean's girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) warns him to keep things civil.
But Dean wants some answers from Tane and continues to push...
Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) is suspicious that his girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is hiding something from him.
Mackenzie attempts to throw Logan off the scent and claims she's planning a surprise for him.
But Logan shares his suspicions with Mackenzie's brother, Dean.
After witnessing restaurant boss, Mackenzie, with a large handful of cash, Dean starts to wonder where she got that kind of money?
In the meanwhile, Mackenzie and employees, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) have a meeting at the Caravan Park about the plans for the next secret poker night at Salt!
But will Ryder manage to keep a lid on the illegal gambling when Dean corners him for an explanation about Mackenzie's shifty behaviour?
Meanwhile, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) decides to try and get to the bottom of Roo Stewart's (Georgie Parker) fevered mission to find purpose.
Marilyn realises the list of activities, including meditation and ocean swimming, is not just for her benefit.
Could Roo's quest for inner peace have something to do with the news that her parents, Alf (Ray Meagher) and Martha (Belinda Giblin) will soon be returning from Merimbula?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.