Home and Away spoilers: WHO confronts Tane Parata?

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) is getting a bit fed-up with Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) sticking his nose into Parata family business on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But then again, Dean has had to deal with members of Tane's troubled family turning up on the doorstep recently.



With Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) still hanging around at the farmhouse, Dean is determined to set some boundaries.



He confronts Tane on the beach about what's going on with both Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) and her daughter, Chloe.



Dean's girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) warns him to keep things civil.



But Dean wants some answers from Tane and continues to push...

Dean confronts Tane over Mia and Chloe on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) is suspicious that his girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is hiding something from him.



Mackenzie attempts to throw Logan off the scent and claims she's planning a surprise for him.



But Logan shares his suspicions with Mackenzie's brother, Dean.



After witnessing restaurant boss, Mackenzie, with a large handful of cash, Dean starts to wonder where she got that kind of money?



In the meanwhile, Mackenzie and employees, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) have a meeting at the Caravan Park about the plans for the next secret poker night at Salt!



But will Ryder manage to keep a lid on the illegal gambling when Dean corners him for an explanation about Mackenzie's shifty behaviour?

WHO do Mackenzie and Ryder catch getting frisky on today's episode of Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) decides to try and get to the bottom of Roo Stewart's (Georgie Parker) fevered mission to find purpose.



Marilyn realises the list of activities, including meditation and ocean swimming, is not just for her benefit.



Could Roo's quest for inner peace have something to do with the news that her parents, Alf (Ray Meagher) and Martha (Belinda Giblin) will soon be returning from Merimbula?

Roo has a heart-to-heart with Marilyn on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

