Home and Away spoilers: Will Mackenzie Booth do a RUNNER?

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is trying to put on a brave face, despite facing a possible prison sentence on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Mackenzie reckons it could be her last day of freedom.



So she wakes-up with a refreshed purpose, and is determined to enjoy herself.



Mackenzie enlists the help of her surfer dude brother, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), and his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), to help her out with a surf lesson.



Mackenzie is determined to seize the day, as if it's her last.



But is she really as relaxed as she seems?



When Dean and Ziggy wake-up on the morning of Mackenzie's sentencing, they are alarmed to discover she is nowhere to be found!



Has Mackenzie done a runner to avoid a potential prison sentence?

Will Nikau agree to a lunch date with Naomi on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is caught off guard after being asked out on a lunch date by Naomi Stevens (Jamaica Vaughan).



Naomi is grateful to lifeguard Nikau for saving her sister from the surf on yesterday's episode of the Aussie soap.



Nikau is quick to make it clear that it's not a date but a civic duty.



After all, Nikau does have a girlfriend, Bella Nixon, who is currently working in New York.



Nikau surprisingly enjoys himself over lunch with Naomi.



He realises how much he enjoys his job and making a difference.



So now he faces a BIG dilemma.



After looking into booking a flight to NYC to join Bella, will Nikau change his mind and stick around in Summer Bay to pursue his own heroic career?

WHO is John angry with on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

It turns out that Surf Club boss, John Palmer (Shane Withington), is almost the last to know about WHAT has been happening upstairs at restaurant Salt.



After a disturbing call from the police, angry John is on the warpath after hearing about the ILLEGAL poker nights...



(Not forgetting, the armed-and-dangerous intruders plus the recent stabbing of Tane Parata too!)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5