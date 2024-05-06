Home and Away spoilers: Will Tane get ARRESTED by Rose?
Airs Monday 13 May 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) has been warned to STOP visiting abandoned baby Maia on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
However, after Tane hears from hospital nurse, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris), that Maia has a high temperature, his protective instincts kick-in again.
Tane decides to ignore his previous Police warning and heads for Northern District Hospital to visit Maia again.
But it's not long before Senior Sergeant Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) arrives on the scene...
She reminds Tane that the Police are trying to find Maia a safe home with a foster carer, until the baby girl's mum can be found.
He's not helping the situation by keep on coming around.
But when Tane pushes back against Rose's orders, will she be left with no choice but to ARREST him?
Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is becoming increasingly worried about his girlfriend, Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clarke).
Valerie, who is still haunted by tragic events in her past, is on another downward spiral.
She is becoming increasingly reliant on the "party pills" that she and Theo have been popping.
Valerie is not impressed when she finds out that Theo didn't actually take the last pill she gave him.
In need of some help and guidance, Theo turns to his ex-girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson).
At the Diner, Theo admits to Kirby that he is feeling completely out of his depth and doesn't know how he can help troubled Valerie.
But just as Theo and Kirby are sharing a charged moment of friendship, Valerie happens to walk passed the window.
She witnesses a tender moment between Theo and Kirby, and then runs off feeling BETRAYED again...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
