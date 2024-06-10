2024 US Olympic Trials: schedule and how to watch all the events

The opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics takes place on July 26 (though some official Olympic competitions begin starting July 24), but if you are eagerly awaiting the start of the games then you’re in luck. Throughout June, the US Olympic Trials are taking place, as athletes across different sports look to secure their spot on Team USA, and we have everything you need to know about the events right here.

Before you can go and compete against the other best athletes in the world, first you must prove you are among the best in the US. While some Olympic sports like basketball, golf and soccer determine their teams through a selection process, many sports hold their competitions, with the best performers earning their spot on Team USA in various specialties. Among the trials that are going to be taking place this month are swimming (and other water sports), track & field and gymnastics.

Get in the Olympic spirit early and get to know some of the Team USA athletes you’ll be rooting for in Paris. Read on to learn everything you need about when and how to watch the US Olympic Trials.

US Olympic Trials schedule

The US Olympic Trials begin on Saturday, June 15, and continue throughout the rest of the month. Different sports and specialties will take place on different days, so here is a full breakdown of the schedule depending on the sport.

US Olympic Swimming Trials schedule

Saturday, June 15

10:58 am ET/7:58 am PT: men's & women's 400m freestyle, men's 100m breaststroke, women's 100m butterfly heats (digital only)

men's & women's 400m freestyle, men's 100m breaststroke, women's 100m butterfly heats (digital only) 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT: men's & women's 400m freestyle, men's 100m breaststroke, women's 100m butterfly heats (USA Network)

men's & women's 400m freestyle, men's 100m breaststroke, women's 100m butterfly heats (USA Network) 8 pm ET/5 pm PT: men's & women's 400m freestyle, men's 100m breaststroke, women's 100m butterfly finals (NBC)

Sunday, June 16

10:58 am ET/7:58 am PT: men's & women's 200m freestyle, men's 400m Individual Medley, women's 100m breaststroke and more heats (digital only)

men's & women's 200m freestyle, men's 400m Individual Medley, women's 100m breaststroke and more heats (digital only) 5 pm ET/2 pm PT: men's & women's 200m freestyle, men's 400m IM, women's 100m breaststroke and more heats (USA Network)

men's & women's 200m freestyle, men's 400m IM, women's 100m breaststroke and more heats (USA Network) 8 pm ET/5 pm PT: men's 400m IM, women's 100m butterfly, men's 100m breaststroke finals (NBC)

Monday, June 17

10:58 am ET/7:58 am PT: women's 400m IM, women's 100m backstroke, men's 800m freestyle heats (digital only)

women's 400m IM, women's 100m backstroke, men's 800m freestyle heats (digital only) 7 pm ET/4 pm PT: women's 400m IM, women's 100m backstroke, men's 800m freestyle heats (USA Network)

women's 400m IM, women's 100m backstroke, men's 800m freestyle heats (USA Network) 8 pm ET/5 pm PT: men's and women's 200m freestyle, men's 100m backstroke, women's 100m backstroke finals and more (NBC)

Tuesday, June 18

10:58 am ET/7:58 am PT: men's & women's 100m freestyle, men's 200m butterfly, women's 1500m freestyle heats & more (digital only)

men's & women's 100m freestyle, men's 200m butterfly, women's 1500m freestyle heats & more (digital only) 6 pm ET/3 pm PT: men's & women's 100m freestyle, men's 200m butterfly, women's 1500m freestyle heats & more (USA Network)

men's & women's 100m freestyle, men's 200m butterfly, women's 1500m freestyle heats & more (USA Network) 8 pm ET/5 pm PT: women's 100m backstroke & men's 800m freestyle finals, semifinal heats (NBC)

Wednesday, June 19

10:58 am ET/7:58 am PT: women's 200m breaststroke, men's 200m backstroke, women's 200m butterfly heats (digital only)

women's 200m breaststroke, men's 200m backstroke, women's 200m butterfly heats (digital only) 7 pm ET/4pm PT: women's 200m breaststroke, men's 200m backstroke, women's 200m butterfly heats (USA Network)

women's 200m breaststroke, men's 200m backstroke, women's 200m butterfly heats (USA Network) 8 pm ET/5 pm PT: men's and women's 100m freestyle, men's 200m breaststroke, women's 1500m freestyle finals & more (NBC)

Thursday, June 20

10:58 am ET/7:58 am PT: women's 200m backstroke, men's 50m freestyle, men's 200m IM heats (digital only)

women's 200m backstroke, men's 50m freestyle, men's 200m IM heats (digital only) 7 pm ET/4 pm PT: men's 50m freestyle, more heats (USA Network)

men's 50m freestyle, more heats (USA Network) 8 pm ET/5 pm PT: women's 200m breaststroke, men's 200m backstroke, women's 200m butterfly finals (NBC)

Friday, June 21

10:58 am ET/7:58 am PT: men's 100m butterfly, women's 200m IM, women's 800m freestyle heats (digital only)

men's 100m butterfly, women's 200m IM, women's 800m freestyle heats (digital only) 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT: men's 100m butterfly, women's 200m IM, women's 800m freestyle heats (USA Network)

men's 100m butterfly, women's 200m IM, women's 800m freestyle heats (USA Network) 8 pm ET/5 pm PT: women's 200m backstroke, men's 50m freestyle, men's 200m IM final (NBC)

Saturday, June 22

Katie Ledecky (Image credit: Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

10:58 am ET/7:58 am PT: women's 50m freestyle, men's 1500m freestyle heats (digital only)

women's 50m freestyle, men's 1500m freestyle heats (digital only) 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT: women's 50m freestyle, men's 1500m freestyle heats (USA Network)

women's 50m freestyle, men's 1500m freestyle heats (USA Network) 8 pm ET/5 pm PT: men's 100m butterfly, women's 200m IM, women's 800m freestyle finals (NBC)

Sunday, June 23

8 pm ET/5 pm PT: women's 50m freestyle & men's 1500 freestyle finals (NBC)

US Olympic Diving Trials schedule

Monday, June 17

12: 15 pm ET/9:15 am PT: women's synchronized 3m springboard preliminary (digital only)

women's synchronized 3m springboard preliminary (digital only) 9:15 pm ET/6:15 pm PT: women's synchronized 3m springboard finals (NBC)

Tuesday, June 18

11 am ET/8 am PT: women's synchronized 10m platform preliminary (digital only)

women's synchronized 10m platform preliminary (digital only) 12:10 pm ET/9:10 am PT: men's synchronized 3m springboard preliminary (digital only)

men's synchronized 3m springboard preliminary (digital only) 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm ET: women's synchronized 10m platform finals (USA Network)

women's synchronized 10m platform finals (USA Network) 9:15 pm ET/6:15 pm PT: men's synchronized 3m springboard finals (NBC)

Thursday, June 20

10 am ET/7 am PT: women's individual 3m springboard preliminary (digital only)

women's individual 3m springboard preliminary (digital only) 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT: men's individual 10m platform preliminary (digital only)

men's individual 10m platform preliminary (digital only) 5 pm ET/2 pm PT: women's individual 3m springboard semifinal (digital only)

women's individual 3m springboard semifinal (digital only) 7 pm ET/4 pm PT: men's individual 10m platform semifinal (digital only)

men's individual 10m platform semifinal (digital only) 9:15 pm ET/6:15 pm PT: women's synchronized 10m platform finals (NBC, re-air)

Friday, June 21

10 am ET/7 am PT: men's individual 3m springboard preliminary (digital only)

men's individual 3m springboard preliminary (digital only) 1:15 pm ET/10:15 am PT: women's individual 10m platform preliminary (digital only)

women's individual 10m platform preliminary (digital only) 5 pm ET/2 pm PT: men's individual 3m springboard semifinal (digital only)

men's individual 3m springboard semifinal (digital only) 7:20 pm ET/4:20 pm PT: women's individual 10m platform semifinal (digital only)

Saturday, June 22

1 pm ET/10 am PT: men's individual 10m platform finals (NBC)

men's individual 10m platform finals (NBC) 7 pm ET/4 pm PT: women's individual 3m springboard finals (NBC)

Sunday, June 23

1:50 pm ET/10:50 am PT: men's individual 3m springboard finals (NBC)

men's individual 3m springboard finals (NBC) 7 pm ET/4 pm PT: women's individual 10m platform finals (NBC)

US Olympic Track & Field Trials schedule

Friday, June 21

1 pm ET/10 am PT: decathlon 100m, long jump & more (digital only)

decathlon 100m, long jump & more (digital only) 2 pm ET/11 am PT: women's hammer throw qualification (digital only)

women's hammer throw qualification (digital only) 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT: men's 10,000m final, women's 100m first rounds, men's 1,500m, 400m & more (NBC)

men's 10,000m final, women's 100m first rounds, men's 1,500m, 400m & more (NBC) 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT: men's javelin throw qualification (digital only)

men's javelin throw qualification (digital only) 8 pm ET/5 pm PT: decathlon high jump (digital only)

decathlon high jump (digital only) 8:50 pm ET/5:50 pm PT: men's pole vault qualification (digital only)

men's pole vault qualification (digital only) 9:15 pm ET/6:15 pm PT: men's shot put qualification (digital only)

men's shot put qualification (digital only) 9:35 pm ET/6:35 pm PT: women's triple jump qualification (digital only)

Saturday, June 22

1 pm ET/10 am PT: decathlon 110m hurdle & more (digital only)

decathlon 110m hurdle & more (digital only) 8 pm ET/5 pm PT: women's high jump qualification (digital only)

women's high jump qualification (digital only) 8: 15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT: decathlon javelin (digital only)

decathlon javelin (digital only) 9 pm ET/6 pm PT: women's triple jump, men's shot put, men's 100m finals, women's 100m semis & more (NBC)

women's triple jump, men's shot put, men's 100m finals, women's 100m semis & more (NBC) 9:20 pm ET/6:20 pm PT: women's triple jump final (digital only)

women's triple jump final (digital only) 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT: men's shot put final (digital only)

Sunday, June 23

Noah Lyles (Image credit: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

1 pm ET/10 am PT: heptahlon 100m hurdles, high jump (digital only)

heptahlon 100m hurdles, high jump (digital only) 8 pm ET/5 pm PT: women's hammer throw final (digital only)

women's hammer throw final (digital only) 8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT: men's 100m, women's 400m, men's pole vault & men's javelin throw finals; more (NBC)

men's 100m, women's 400m, men's pole vault & men's javelin throw finals; more (NBC) 8:45 pm ET/5:45 pm PT: men's pole vault finals (digital only)

men's pole vault finals (digital only) 9:10 pm ET/6:10 pm PT: heptahlon shot put (digital only)

heptahlon shot put (digital only) 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT: men's javelin throw final (digital only)

Monday, June 24

1 pm ET/10 am PT: heptahlon lone jump, javelin (digital only)

heptahlon lone jump, javelin (digital only) 8 pm ET/5 pm PT: women's high jump, men's long jump, men's 400m, women's 800m, women's 5000m, more (NBC)

women's high jump, men's long jump, men's 400m, women's 800m, women's 5000m, more (NBC) 8 pm ET/5 pm PT: women's discuss throw qualification (digital only)

women's discuss throw qualification (digital only) 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT: women's high jump final (digital only)

women's high jump final (digital only) 8:25 pm ET/5:25 pm PT: men's long jump final (digital only)

Thursday, June 27

7:55 pm ET/4:55 pm PT: women's discuss throw final (digital only)

women's discuss throw final (digital only) 8 pm ET/5 pm PT: women's discuss, women's 3000m steeplechase, men's 110m hurdles semi, more (NBC)

women's discuss, women's 3000m steeplechase, men's 110m hurdles semi, more (NBC) 8 pm ET/5 pm PT: women's long jump qualification (digital only)

women's long jump qualification (digital only) 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT: men's high jump qualification (digital only)

men's high jump qualification (digital only) 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT: men's discuss throw qualification (digital only)

Friday, June 28

8 pm ET/5 pm PT: men's 110m hurdles final, men's & women's 200m semis, men's 800m semis, more (NBC)

men's 110m hurdles final, men's & women's 200m semis, men's 800m semis, more (NBC) 8 pm ET/5 pm PT: men's hammer throw qualification (digital only)

men's hammer throw qualification (digital only) 8 pm ET/5 pm PT: women's pole vault qualification (digital only)

women's pole vault qualification (digital only) 9 pm ET/6 pm PT: women's javelin qualification (digital only)

women's javelin qualification (digital only) 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT: men's triple jump qualification (digital only)

men's triple jump qualification (digital only) 10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT: women's shot put qualification (digital only)

Saturday, June 29

10:30 am ET/7:30 am PT: men's & Women's 20km race walks (digital only)

men's & Women's 20km race walks (digital only) 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT: men's discuss throw final (digital only)

men's discuss throw final (digital only) 8 pm ET/5 pm PT: women's 200m finals, women's 10,000m finals, women's long jump finals, women's shot put finals, men's 200m final (NBC)

women's 200m finals, women's 10,000m finals, women's long jump finals, women's shot put finals, men's 200m final (NBC) 8:20 pm ET/5:20 pm PT: women's long jump finals (digital only)

women's long jump finals (digital only) 8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT: women's shot put finals (digital only)

Sunday, June 30

6:15 pm ET/3:15 pm PT: men's hammer throw final (digital only)

men's hammer throw final (digital only) 6:15 pm ET/3:15 pm PT: women's pole vault final (digital only)

women's pole vault final (digital only) 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT: men's high jump final (digital only)

men's high jump final (digital only) 6:55 pm ET/3:55 pm PT: men's triple jump final (digital only)

men's triple jump final (digital only) 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT: women's javelin throw final (digital only)

women's javelin throw final (digital only) 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT: men's 800m final, men's & women's 400m hurdles finals, women's pole vault, more (NBC)

US Olympic Gymnastics Trials schedule

Thursday, June 27

6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT: men's competition day 1 (USA Network)

men's competition day 1 (USA Network) 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT: men's floor (digital only)

men's floor (digital only) 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT: men's high bar (digital only)

men's high bar (digital only) 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT: men's parallel bars (digital only)

men's parallel bars (digital only) 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT: men's pommel horse (digital only)

men's pommel horse (digital only) 6:30 pm ET/3;30 pm PT: men's rings (digital only)

men's rings (digital only) 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT: men's vault (digital only)

Friday, June 28

7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT: women's competition day 1 (NBC)

women's competition day 1 (NBC) 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT: women's balance beam (digital only)

women's balance beam (digital only) 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT: women's floor (digital only)

women's floor (digital only) 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT: women's uneven bars (digital only)

women's uneven bars (digital only) 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT: women's vault (digital only)

Saturday, June 29

3 pm ET/noon PT: men's competition day 2 (NBC)

men's competition day 2 (NBC) 3 pm ET/noon PT: men's floor (digital only)

men's floor (digital only) 3 pm ET/noon PT: men's high bar (digital only)

men's high bar (digital only) 3 pm ET/noon PT: men's parallel bars (digital only)

men's parallel bars (digital only) 3 pm ET/noon PT: men's pommel horse (digital only)

men's pommel horse (digital only) 3 pm ET/noon PT: men's rings (digital only)

men's rings (digital only) 3 pm ET/noon PT: men's vault (digital only)

Sunday, June 30

8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT: women's competition day 2 (NBC)

women's competition day 2 (NBC) 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT: women's balance beam (digital only)

women's balance beam (digital only) 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT: women's floor (digital only)

women's floor (digital only) 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT: women's uneven bars (digital only)

women's uneven bars (digital only) 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT: women's vault (digital only)

How to watch US Olympic Trials

All of the US Olympic trials are going to be available on either NBC, USA Network, Peacock or an NBCUniversal digital app or website.

Just about all finals are going to air on NBC. In order to watch you must have a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service that carries NBC, which includes Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. You can also stream NBC coverage live if you are a subscriber to Peacock Premium Plus.

For coverage on USA Network, you must again have either a traditional pay-TV provider or a live TV streaming service that carries the cable channel (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV).

Peacock is going to offer its own coverage of some events, either those that are airing in early morning/afternoon or particular events in track & field and gymnastics in case you want to focus on one thing rather than rely on NBC's coverage that will jump around a bit. Peacock's coverage is available for both Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus subscribers.

In addition to Peacock, any other event that is labeled as "digital only" above should be available on NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com and the NBC or NBC Sports apps.