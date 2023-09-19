3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost: everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

It's time for things to get a little spooky on Hallmark Channel with 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost, part of the Fall Into Love 2023 programming event.

Imagine landing your first listing as a new real estate agent, only to learn that the home you're trying to sell already has an otherworldly occupant who doesn't want anyone else to move in. That's what happens for Anna (Julie Gonzalo), who realizes that a ghost from the 1920s is currently occupying the house she's trying to sell. She recruits her former fiancé (Chris McNally) to help her, but her ghost has a few ideas of her own.

Here's everything we know about 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost.

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost premieres Saturday, October 7, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

As of this writing, we don't have a premiere date for UK viewers but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost plot

Here's the official synopsis of 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost from Hallmark Channel:

"When new realtor Anna (Gonzalo) obtains her first listing, she’s sure the long-vacant house will sell in a flash…until she faces resistance from Ruby (Madeleine Arthur), an irrepressible flapper who’s been haunting the house since the 1920s. Ruby wants her home to remain unoccupied while Anna desperately needs the house to sell. They soon discover an unusual commonality – they both left their fiancés at the altar.



"Ruby was in love with her driver Charlie, (Thomas Darya) but called it off due to her father’s disapproval. Although she continued to harbor feelings for Charlie, she met an untimely death and was never able to complete her love story. Meanwhile, Anna had relationship troubles with her ex-fiancé Elliot, (McNally) and ultimately called it quits when their renovation business failed.



"Anna tries to make amends by asking Elliot to help restore her listing. He agrees, although he is still hurt by their breakup. As they work together, their old feelings start to resurface. Ruby sees their interaction and decides that Anna and she have been brought together for a reason; by helping Anna rekindle her love, she hopes to gain the closure she needs to finally move on."

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost cast

Julie Gonzalo has been a member of the Hallmark family for a while, appearing in popular films like Jingle Bell Bride, Flip that Romance, The Sweetest Heart and Falling for Vermont. She's also known for her role as Andrea Rojas in Supergirl, and for guest roles in popular series like Grey's Anatomy and Lucifer.

Chris McNally is also a Hallmark regular, appearing in movies like Christmas Class Reunion, A Tail of Love and Snowkissed. He also stars in When Calls the Heart. McNally has also appeared on shows like Falling Skies, Riverdale and Firefly Lane.

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost trailer

There's no trailer for 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost just yet, but as soon as one is available, we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot watch new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Fall Into Love movies you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.