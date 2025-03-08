99 To Beat: hosts, how it works and everything we know

99 To Beat is a new ITV gameshow series full of fun, crazy rounds, and co-hosted by soap stars and real-life brothers Ryan and Adam Thomas. Ryan, who starred in Coronation Street, joins Emmerdale and Waterloo Road’s Adam will present the Squid Game inspired show that sees 100 contestants take on numerous quirky physical challenges. These can involve anything from putting on frozen T-shirts to trying to find a dummy hidden in a vat of jelly. In each round, the contestant who finishes last is eliminated until the last person left standing is the ultimate winner.

“It's new, it's fresh, it's fun and we can't wait for people to see it,” say Ryan and Adam. “It really is the ultimate family show, and so we couldn't be more excited to be hosting it together, as a family. It's a dream come true for us. We can already imagine people at home playing these games with their families as it's fun, silly, competitive and heartfelt.”

Here’s everything we know about ITV1 show 99 To Beat…

99 To Beat arrives on ITV1 and ITVX in spring 2025. When we hear of a date, we’ll let you know on here.

99 To Beat — how it works

99 To Beat is already popular in other countries such as Germany, Norway and Poland and the UK version will follow the same format. It will follow 100 players as they face physical challenges such as finding chopsticks in a huge haystack. The aim is not to win each round but to avoid coming last as the last place finisher is eliminated. Throughout the game, the players get to know one another and form tight bonds. Eventually, after 99 contestants are eliminated, the last person still in the game is crowned the winner.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet. If ITV release one, we’ll post it up on this page.

All about co-host Ryan Thomas

Ryan Thomas is best known for his long-running role as Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street. He left the soap in 2016 and went on to play Rafael Humphries in Neighbours. Ryan won last year’s Dancing on Ice and also won Celebrity Big Brother in 2018. He’s also been on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls, Celebrity Masterchef, The Games and Ninja Warriors UK. In 2020, he and his brothers Adam and Love Island’s Scott made the show Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai which saw them explore their heritage.

All about co-host Adam Thomas

Adam Thomas played Adam Barton in Emmerdale from 2009 to 2018. He now stars in Waterloo Road as PE teacher Donte Charles. In 2023 Adam was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing and he’s also been on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!, All Star Family Fortunes, Moving On, Don’t Rock the Boat and Celebrity Chase. Adam hosted I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp in 2019.

Adam Thomas as Donte in Waterloo Road series 15. (Image credit: BBC)

Behind the scenes and more on 99 To Beat

99 To Beat is an Initial (part of Banijay UK) production for ITV. It was commissioned by Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning ITV and Kevin O’Brien, Commissioning Editor, Entertainment Commissioning ITV. Katy Manley is Executive Producer for Initial, alongside Paula Thomas. In a deal struck with Belgium distributor Primitives, Banijay represents the format in three English-language territories. 99 To Beat is a format developed by Belgium broadcaster VRT and production company De Chinezen.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning ITV says: “99 To Beat brings 100 people together to set upon this extraordinary game where there is really only one rule, Don't Come Last. As the contestants compete they also form tight bonds and as they get to know each other, we get to see who plays well, who buckles under the pressure and who has lasting power.”

Katy Manley, MD of Initial, says: "We are really excited about 99 To Beat. What’s brilliant about it is that anyone has a real shot at winning. Whether you’re 18 or 80, players don’t need to be experts in one particular skill. Winning is not important – it’s not coming last that counts! The human stories that sit alongside the gameplay will provide heart, humour and drama throughout.”