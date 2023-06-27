Aloha Heart: release date, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

It's time to say goodbye to Christmas in July 2023 and "aloha" to the rest of the summer with Aloha Heart, an all-new original Hallmark Channel movie.

Fire Country's Kanoa Goo plays Manu, a proud Hawaiian whose focus on conservation is often at odds with his family's hotel business. Taylor Cole plays Sara, who is in Hawaii for her best friend's wedding, taking place at Manu's hotel. They don't get off on the best foot but soon they discover that they're actually a great team.

Here's what we know about Aloha Heart.

Aloha Heart premieres Saturday, July 29, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

As of this writing, there's no release date for the movie in the UK, but as soon as one is available we'll add that information here.

Aloha Heart plot

Here's the official synopsis of Aloha Heart from Hallmark Channel: "Manu (Goo) loves his Hawaiian homeland. His heart is in conservation, knowing full well his family’s hotel needs to make big changes to how the business operates. His family resists his costly suggestions, wanting to stay competitive with bigger resort hotels on the islands. Sara Hamilton (Cole) is the best friend and maid of honor in her friend’s wedding, which is being held at Manu’s hotel. She has had trouble getting her foot into the world of environmental protection and is starting to lose hope she’ll be able to pursue what matters most to her.

"When Sara and Manu meet, she has all kinds of suggestions for making the hotel a more sustainable business, but her overzealous approach only rubs Manu the wrong way. Leading up to the wedding, Manu and Sara find out they are in fact kindred spirits. Manu needs help getting his family on board to manage the business the right way, and Sara needs to balance her work passion with enjoying life that is too quickly passing by. In the partnership that forms, they discover they make the right kind of team, especially as an unexpected love for each other enriches their dream of making the world a better place."

Aloha Heart cast

Aloha Heart stars Taylor Cole as Sara and Kanoa Goo as Manu.

Taylor Cole is a familiar face around Hallmark Channel, having appeared in Long Lost Christmas, Pumpkin Everything, One Winter Wedding, Unlocking Christmas, All is Bright and South Beach Love. She also appeared in The Originals, Supernatural, The Glades and The Event.

Kanoa Goo appeared in I Was a Simple Man, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2021. He has also appeared in a number of movies and shows including The Rookie, NCIS: Hawai'i and Fire Country.

Aloha Heart trailer

There's no trailer for Aloha Heart yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch Aloha Heart

Aloha Heart is a Hallmark Channel original movie. Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. For example, Hallmark now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access the channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.