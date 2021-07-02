The famous entertainment adage goes “dying is easy, comedy is hard.” Well these comedies that are currently available on Tubi TV somehow make it look easy.

A free, ad-supported streaming service, Tubi TV features thousands of movies and TV shows from ranging across Hollywood’s long history and many genres, from horror to westerns to LGBTQ stories to Black cinema. Here’s a tease at the best comedies on Tubi TV right now.

Brazil (1985)

If there’s anything funny about a 1984-esque dystopian future, Terry Gilliam can find it, as evident by one of his best films, Brazil. Gilliam uses his unique sensibilities to tell the story of a bureaucrat (Jonathan Pryce) who becomes an enemy of the state when he meets and pursues the woman of his dreams.

Wacky while also featuring an incredibly sharp wit, Brazil is an entertaining ride that in addition to Pryce stars Robert De Niro, Kim Griest, Bob Hoskins, Iam Holm, Katherine Helmond, Michael Palin and Jim Broadbent.

City Island (2009)

A little seen indie gem, City Island is a classic story of a dysfunctional family but distinguishes itself with some great performances from Andy Garcia, Julianna Margulies and Emily Mortimer.

Garcia stars as a prison guard who secretly wants to be an actor. After realizing that one of the prisoners is his 24-year-old love child, he decides to bring him home to stay with his family. However, he chooses to keep the familial relationship a secret, which of course raises complications.

Ezra Miller, Steve Strait and Dominik Garcia makeup the rest of the family, while Alan Arkin is on hand with a supporting turn.

Dolemite (1975)

The trailer for Dolemite features a quote from The New York Times calling it “the Citizen Kane of kung fu pimpin’ movies.” The venerable paper may never have given a better endorsement than that.

A classic example of the Blaxploitation genre of films from the 1970s, Dolemite is about a pimp recently released from jail who goes about getting revenge on the gangster and corrupt police who framed him.

Eddie Murphy portrayed Rudy Ray Moore, the star and creator of Dolemite, in Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name, but you can see the phenomenon that made Moore a legend for yourself on Tubi.

Four Lions (2010)

Riz Ahmed is an Oscar-nominated actor for Sound of Metal, but 11 years ago many people were first introduced to Ahmed in the British comedy Four Lions.

Four Lions follows a group of British Muslims who continuously prove to be incompetent as they train to commit an act of terror. If that doesn’t seem like something that would be too comedic, watch the trailer above and you’ll get why these characters will get you laughing.

Guys and Dolls (1955)

Marlon Brando sings! That’s not the joke though (OK, it is a little funny/weird the first couple times you hear him). Brando stars in the film adaptation of the popular Broadway musical Guys and Dolls, alongside Frank Sinatra.

Guys and Dolls is about Brando’s professional gambler taking a bet to woo a pious female missionary on a trip to Havana, which his friend, played by Sinatra, hopes will give him the funds to put on a massive crap game.

Brando gives a suave performance alongside Jean Simmons (playing the missionary), while Sinatra is plenty of fun as the sly, always scheming Nathan Detroit.

His Girl Friday (1940)

Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell should get speeding tickets for as fast as they sling out one liners in Howard Hawks’ His Girl Friday, one of the best comedies of all-time.

Grant plays a newspaper editor who will stop at nothing to prevent his top reporter, and ex wife, from remarrying and leaving the newspaper. Covering a prison break gets thrown in for good measure.

Some people claim that black and white movies are slow and boring. Watching His Girl Friday is an easy way to cure anyone of that claim.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)

If you’re a fan of Thor: Ragnarok and/or Jojo Rabbit and you haven’t gone further back into Taika Waititi’s catalog, you owe it to yourself to do so as quickly as possible. A great place to start is with Hunt for the Wilderpeople, his 2016 comedy starring Sam Neill and Julian Dennison.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople follows an orphaned teenager who goes off the grid with his cantankerous foster uncle in the New Zealand bush. They just want to be left alone, but soon a national manhunt ensues.

Waititi’s unique voice and wit are on full display here.

Major League (1989)

America’s pastime has had some memorable movies made about it, many — like Field of Dreams — that get philosophical about the meaning of baseball. Then there’s Major League, which is as foul-mouthed and plucky as the characters who make up the team, and you’ve got to love it for that.

The ragtag Cleveland team that is put together in the film was built by its villainous owner with the specific purpose of losing so she can move the team. But when her plot is discovered, the team bands together and attempts to go on a winning streak.

The lineup includes Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger, Weslney Snipes, James Gammon, Dennis Haysbert, Margaret Whitton, Rene Russo and, perhaps most memorably, broadcaster Bob Uecker calling the action (“Just a bit outside”).

Paddington (2014)

The literary bear named after the famous London train station leapt off the page and onto the big screen in 2014 with an endearing and funny adventure that has proven to be more than just a film for kids.

Paddington sees the titular bear (voiced by Ben Whishaw) travel to London and meet the Brown family, who generously take him in. Though there are a few setbacks along the way, Paddington’s good-heart brings the family closer together.

Critics and audiences have both fallen for the Paddington franchise, especially Paddington 2, which The Wall Street Journal described as The Godfather Part II of family movies. Guess that makes Paddington The Godfather, not a bad comparison to have.

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

Mel Brooks, who turned 95 recently, is one of the funniest men to ever do it in Hollywood. He has hilariously spoofed horrors, westerns and sci-fi, and with Robin Hood: Men in Tights he took aim at the legendary archer to thoroughly amusing effect.

Most directly poking fun at Kevin Costner’s Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Cary Elwes stars as Robin Hood (with an English accent, unlike Costner). Richard Lewis stars as Prince John, Roger Rees as the Sheriff of Rottingham and Dave Chapelle as Robin’s compatriot Achoo.

Comedy fans bow at the altar of Mel Brooks, who has proven time and time again that he simply knows how to make people laugh.

Sing Street (2016)

Sing Street revolves around a plucky Irish teenager in the 1980s who attempts to impress a girl he likes by saying that he is in a band (classic move, kid). However, he actually puts together a band together with kids at his school that really do rock.

John Carney’s films all revolve around the power of music in one way or another, and in Sing Street he uses it to show a boy’s growing confidence in himself. It is a sweet, funny and rocking story.

Submarine (2010)

This quirky British comedy comes from a particularly quirky Brit, Richard Ayoade, who both wrote and directed the film about a teenager who has two main objectives as he turns 15: lose his virginity before his next birthday and quell any potential relationship between his mother and her former lover.

Craig Roberts, Sally Hawkins, Paddy Considine, Noah Taylor and Yasmin Page star in Submarine, which found critical and awards on both sides of the Atlantic.