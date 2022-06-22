2022 BET Awards: line-up, awards date and time, host, nominees and everything we know

With summer officially kicked off, it's time for the first big award show of the season, the 2022 BET Awards which airs live on Sunday, June 26, at 8 pm ET/ PT on BET. The ceremony has long been held in June as the month also marks Black Music Appreciation Month in the United States.

Going into the show's twenty-second year, BET is dubbing this Sunday as "culture's biggest night" and has enlisted a number of popular performers to heat up the stage including Lizzo, who is riding the success of her hit single "About Damn Time," and Chance the Rapper, who is gearing up to make another big splash in the music world with a forthcoming new album.

Here’s everything you need to know on how to watch the 2022 BET Awards.

When are the 2022 BET Awards? And how do I watch them?

Sunday, June 26, at 8 pm ET/ PT on BET.

In the US: The 2022 BET Awards air live on BET. For those that have parted ways with traditional cable/satellite television, the network is also available on live streaming services such as FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

Last year, in addition to BET, the award ceremony aired live on other Viacom (Paramount) networks such as BET Her, MTV, Logo and VH1. No word as of yet if that will still be the case for the 2022 show.

In the UK: Unfortunately, there have been no official plans announced as to whether or not the ceremony will be available to watch in the UK.

Who’s Hosting the 2022 BET Awards?

Returning to hosting duties for the night’s ceremony is Golden Globe-winning actress Taraji P. Henson. Perhaps most recognized for her role as Cookie Lyon in Empire, Henson is a world-renowned actress with a diverse resume having starred in other projects such as Annie Live!, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Hidden Figures and Hustle & Flow.

Speaking on her upcoming stint as host, Henson had this to say:

"I am honored to return as the host of the BET Awards and share the stage with so many powerful and prolific artists; you can even say it is the 'empire' of Black Excellence. Working with amazing partners like Scott and Connie at BET and Jesse Collins Entertainment is a creative’s dream. I can’t wait to celebrate Black music, entertainment and culture with our viewers on what will be one unforgettable night."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award

Diddy at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (Image credit: Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images)

For many, a BET Lifetime Achievement Award is long overdue for the rapper/ actor/ mogul. Diddy is the guy behind Bad Boy Records, one of the most successful hip-hop labels of the 1990s. He used his savoy business hustle and knowledge of the industry to help shape the career of artists like Biggie Smalls and Faith Evans, and later Danity Kane and Rick Ross.

Diddy is also a bit of a Renaissance man not having limited his career to just music. He’s no stranger to television and film having starred in projects like the TV adaptation of A Raisin in the Sun and the Oscar-nominated Monster’s Ball. Additionally, he’s managed to build a successful clothing line in Sean Jean and a popular liquor brand in Ciroc.

Speaking on the decision to give the mogul the Lifetime Achievement Award, BET CEO Scott Mills stated:

"Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails and in so doing, raising the bar for all of us. His virtuosity is matched only by his range — from music to media, culture, business and philanthropy — Diddy has exemplified Black Excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy."

2022 BET Award Performers

Lizzo playing the flute in a live performance (Image credit: Bryan Bedder / Stringer / Getty Images)

The BET Awards stage has historically been one that has given viewers some mind-blowing spectacles of artistry. In years past, artists like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Ciara and Kanye West were staples of the ceremony and always delivered buzzworthy performances. This year, planning to set the stage on fire are the following artists:

Lizzo

Jack Harlow

Latto

Babyface

Chance the Rapper

Chlöe

Doechii

Ella Mai

Fireboy DML

Givēon

Joey Bada$$

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Muni Long

Roddy Ricch.

2022 BET Award nominations

Doja Cat performing at Coachella (Image credit: Valerie Macon/ Contributor/ Getty Images)

Leading the 2022 BET Awards with six nominations is rapper/singer Doja Cat. Runner-ups with the second most nominations, each with four, are singer Ari Lennox and megastar Drake. Below, we highlighted some of the major categories for the upcoming ceremony, but be sure to check out the full list of nominations at BET.com (opens in new tab).

Album of the year

An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Donda, Kanye West

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Best female R&B/pop artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best male R&B/pop artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best female hip-hop artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Best group

Silk Sonic

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Video of the year

"Family Ties," Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

"Have Mercy," Chlöe

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat Feat. SZA

"Pressure," Ari Lennox

"Smokin Out the Window," Silk Sonic

"Way 2 Sexy," Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Best movie

Candyman

King Richard

Respect

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Summer of Soul

The Harder They Fall

Best actor

Adrian Holmes, Bel Air

Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish

Damson Idris, Snowfall

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Forest Whitaker, Respect | Godfather of Harlem

Jabari Banks, Bel Air

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Will Smith, King Richard

Best actress