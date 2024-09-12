Celebrations with Lacey Chabert: next episode, trailer and everything we know about the Hallmark Plus series

Lacey Chabert honors people who have lifted up their communities in the first unscripted Hallmark series, Celebrations with Lacey Chabert, on Hallmark Plus.

Chabert, the face of the Hallmark brand, hosts this feel-good show that introduces viewers to inspirational individuals who have been nominated by their communities for the work they do to make the world a better place. Together with a team of party planners, Chabert helps celebrate these special people with surprise parties.

Here's everything we know about Celebrations with Lacey Chabert.

Next episode of Celebrations with Lacey Chabert

New episodes of Celebrations with Lacey Chabert premiere every Thursday on Hallmark Plus.

Here's what we know about the next episode of Celebrations with Lacey Chabert, airing Thursday, September 12:

Celebrations with Lacey Chabert episode 2: "Makyla's Movin' On Up Celebration"

"In this episode, Chabert surprises Makyla, a 17-year-old high school senior who founded the non-profit Baila Conmigo, which offers free dance programs to children in need. Nominated by Nataly, the after-school program coordinator at Vaughn Center, Makyla is recognized for her incredible impact on the community and her dedication and leadership. Chabert and her team come together to throw Makyla a graduation party she'll never forget, celebrating her achievements and her passion for empowering others through dance."

Celebrations with Lacey Chabert premiered on September 10.

Celebrations with Lacey Chabert is a Hallmark Plus original series. In order to watch, you will need a subscription to Hallmark Plus. There is a free trial of the service available, and after the trial ends it is $7.99/month or $79.99/year to join. In addition to access to new original TV series and movies, the streaming platform also offers access to a curated collection of Hallmark classics along with special Crown Rewards discounts and benefits.

Celebrations with Lacey Chabert episode guide

Celebrations with Lacey Chabert episode 1: "Adrien's Glamp Out"

"In the series debut, Chabert surprises Adrien Murphy, a second-grade teacher at WISH Community Charter School and the founder of the beloved, impactful after-school program, the Kindness Club. Nominated by her colleague, Murphy is known to inspire countless children over the years to practice kindness, mindfulness and community service. To honor her remarkable contributions, Chabert and her team of professional party planners pull off an unforgettable surprise: a thoughtful glamp-out party, attended by glowing former students and her husband and designed to give Murphy the celebration she truly deserves. With only three days to plan and execute, Chabert showcases her passion for making a difference, blending heartfelt moments with a dazzling celebration"

Celebrations with Lacey Chabert premise

Here's the premise of Celebrations with Lacey Chabert from Hallmark Plus:

"Hallmark star Lacey Chabert and her team of professional party planners have just three days to plan and execute one-of-a-kind, epic surprise parties, honoring special people who are making a positive impact in their communities."

Celebrations with Lacey Chabert cast

Lacey Chabert is a very familiar face around Hallmark. Outside of Hallmark, Chabert is known for her roles in Mean Girls, Party of Five, Anastasia and Lost in Space. She has starred in over two dozen Hallmark original movies including His and Hers, Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up, A Merry Scottish Christmas and the Wedding Veil series.

Celebrations with Lacey Chabert trailer

Curious about Celebrations with Lacey Chabert? Take a look at the preview and sneak peek that offers a glimpse of the celebrations to come in the new series.

Preview - Celebrations with Lacey Chabert - Now Streaming on Hallmark+ - YouTube Watch On