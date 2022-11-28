Celebs Go Dating 2022: line-up, release date, presenters and all you need to know

Celebs Go Dating 2022 is back to help celebrities find their match.

Hit E4 reality show Celebs Go Dating 2022 has opened their agency doors once again to matchmake celebrities.

Dating agents Anna Williamson and Married At First Sight UK's Paul C Brunson are back to play Cupid for a new host of famous faces looking for love — from Love Island stars to a 1980s music legend.

We'll also be welcoming back another celebrity in need of love advice once again, but will he be more lucky this time?

As the single stars hope to find the perfect connection on their memorable dating journeys, here's everything we know about Celebs Go Dating 2022...

Celebs Go Dating 2022 starts on Monday, November 28 on E4 at 10pm. It will then continue weeknights at 10pm.

Celebs Go Dating 2022 line-up

Let's see which celebrities have signed up to the agency and are hoping to find their match in Celebs Go Dating 2022...

Liam Reardon

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Welsh TV star Liam Reardon is best known for winning Love Island 2021 with his then-girlfriend Millie Court. They sadly split in July 2022 and now he's hoping that the agency will find him a long-lasting match.

Bethan Kershaw

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Geordie Shore star Bethan is no stranger to the reality TV world as she's appeared in Ibiza Weekender and Eating with my Ex.

Laura Anderson

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Laura was a contestant on Love Island 2018 and came second with Paul Knops. She then went on to become a finalist in Celebrity Karaoke Club this year and announced that she had ended her relationship with singer Dane Bowers after five years together.

Will she find her match in Celebs Go Dating 2022?

Sinitta

(Image credit: Channel 4)

1980s music star Sinitta is known for her close friendship with ex-boyfriend, music mogul Simon Cowell and regularly appeared alongside him on The X Factor during the judges' houses stage.

She took part in I'm A Celebrity in 2011 and even had an on-off romance with acting royalty Brad Pitt during the late 1980s. Will she be able to find a Hollywood romance on Celebs Go Dating 2022?

Gary Lucy

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Gary is well known for his roles in The Bill, Hollyoaks, EastEnders and Footballer's Wives.

He has four children with his ex-wife Natasha Gray and is ready to be himself on Celebs Go Dating.

Cecilie Fjellhoy

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Cecilie starred in the hit Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler, who was one of Shimon Hayut's scamming victims.

After the series, Cecilie moved to London and has been running an organization called action:reaction that supports victims of fraud.

Navid Sole

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Navid is a sassy pharmacist graduate who was a contestant on The Apprentice in 2021, battling it out in hopes to get Lord Sugar's investment.

He's already dabbled in the reality TV business as he previously appeared on reality show Rich Kids Go Skint and Eating With My Ex in the same year.

Pete Wicks

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Making his comeback is The Only Way Is Essex star Pete, who has appeared on Celebs Go Dating twice before. He's had an eventful love life, having romances with co-stars Megan McKenna, Shelby Tribble, Chloe Sims and Jess Wright.

Will he finally be able to meet the girl of his dreams this time around?

Celebs Go Dating 2022 presenters

Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson are back as the series dating agents, alongside Tom Read Wilson as client coordinator. Comedian Rob Beckett has returned to narrate the series.

Is there a trailer?

You can watch the clip below where you can meet the contestants taking part in this year's Celebs Go Dating...