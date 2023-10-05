COBRA: Rebellion — release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

The country is thrown into crisis once more in political thriller COBRA:Rebellion.

COBRA: Rebellion sees more crises heading for troubled British Prime Minister Robert Sutherland.

The third season of the tense political drama, which airs on Sky Max and Sky Showcase in the UK, finds Sutherland, played by Robert Carlyle, facing turmoil due to personal issues, challenges from environmental activists and internal cabinet threats.

Here’s everything we know about COBRA: Rebellion…

The six-part season begins on Thursday, October 12 on Sky Max and Sky Showcase at 9 pm and will be available as a box-set on Sky Box Sets and Now.

COBRA: Rebellion — What is it about?

After dealing with the fallout from a solar flare and a cyberattack in previous seasons, the new run sees Conservative Prime Minister Sutherland and his colleagues in COBRA (the Cabinet Office briefing rooms where emergency situations are discussed) tackle environmental campaigners Planet Resistance, who are protesting against the construction of a new railway line. But the opening up of a sinkhole during a protest brings tragedy.

As Sutherland’s handling of the issue comes under scrutiny, he also deals with criticism over a police strike, an alliance with a controversial foreign power and an arms deal. Meanwhile, vultures within his own party are circling and looking to step into his shoes. Can he stay in Downing Street?

“Every time in COBRA, there’s something catastrophic,” Robert Carlyle tells What To Watch. "This season is about whether Sutherland’s happy in his job. It has cost him a lot, so what more will he sacrifice to remain in power?”

COBRA: Rebellion cast

PM Robert Sutherland (Robert Carlyle) is beset by problems in COBRA: Rebellion. (Image credit: Sky)

Robert Carlyle (The Full Monty, Trainspotting) reprises his role as beleaguered Prime Minister Robert Sutherland, but the fight for Sutherland's political future becomes tough as Britain is swamped by social unrest.

“COBRA does a brilliant job of showing that it doesn’t take much to make things crash and for social order to break down,” reveals Robert Carlyle. "But danger also comes from within this time.”

Can Anna Marshall (Victoria Hamilton) help to steer Sutherland out of danger in COBRA: Rebellion? (Image credit: Sky)

Victoria Hamilton (The Crown, Life) reprises her role as Sutherland’s loyal chief of staff Anna Marshall, but her relationship with her old friend the PM is set to undergo change…

“Events become shady as you realise how many different forces are at play and that affects Sutherland hugely, he’s vulnerable,” Victoria Hamilton tells us. “His relationship with Anna is complicated. It takes turns that they find challenging and it becomes dangerous.”

Victoria Dalton (Jane Horrocks) has her own agenda in COBRA: Rebellion. (Image credit: Sky)

Jane Horrocks (Absolutely Fabulous, Bloods), joins the cast as formidable Defence Secretary Victoria Dalton, who has a ruthless approach to politics and is keeping an eye on Sutherland, who she hopes to replace.

“Victoria is bolshie, brutal and has great, cutting dialogue. It's a different character for me and nice to play a baddie!” says Jane Horrocks. “She is ambitious and the government is descending into chaos, there’s no law and order and she thinks Sutherland has no control, so she’s battling him because she reckons she could do a better job.”

Does Archie Glover-Morgan (David Haig) have a plan up his sleeve in COBRA: Rebellion? (Image credit: Sky)

David Haig (Killing Eve, Penny Dreadful) is back as sly Foreign Secretary Archie Glover-Morgan who is assessing where the land lies to determine who he should back.

“Archie has a really interesting journey,” reveals David Haig. “He is an unpleasant man but he has a sort of integrity. If he sees supporting Sutherland as the best option he will do that for the sake of the party.”

Francine Bridge (Marsha Thomason) finds herself in trouble in COBRA: Rebellion. (Image credit: Sky)

Marsha Thomason (The Bay) also returns as Labour MP Francine Bridge, who is a good friend to Anna, but her support for Planet Resistance causes ructions.

“Francine puts her political career on the line to support them and it may or not pay off. She is rebelling,” teases Marsha Thomason. “To me she is the moral compass. This group is advocating for people, for the environment, for all these things that are so important.”

Also look out for Lucy Cohu (Dangerous Liaisons) again as Sutherland’s wife Rachel, who is becoming increasingly unhappy in her marriage, while rising star Holly Cattle is the Sutherlands’ daughter Ellie, whose connections to Planet Resistance causes shockwaves.

Richard Pepple (The Rig) plays Home Secretary Joseph Obasi once more and Edward Bennett (Poldark) returns as Archie’s senior special advisor Peter Mott. Alexa Davies (The Long Shadow) reprises her role as Audrey Hemmings, who is now Head of the Civil Contingencies Secretariat, alongside Lisa Palfrey (The Pact) as Head of the Joint Intelligence Committee Eleanor James. Ben Crompton (Game of Thrones, Strike) joins the cast as Planet Resistance’s spokesman, Henry Wick.

COBRA: Rebellion — Is there a trailer?

Yes, the thrilling teaser opens with helicopters soaring over London and an announcement that the government has been threatened with an act of extreme violence. As we see the sinkhole collapse, Planet Resistance is shown campaigning for change as protests are made and the police becoming involved. When Sutherland’s daughter Ellie links up with Planet Resistance, the angry PM claims she is not a terrorist, and Victoria Dalton is shown saying that he is weak. But violence increases and the COBRA room is stunned to watch Ellie on video saying, “We are the resistance.”