Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie

The Cherry Lane saga continues with Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane on Hallmark Plus.

Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane premieres during the final weekend of the Hallmark Christmas movie season. The weekend of December 19-22 also features the premiere of Happy Howlidays on Hallmark Channel and Trading Up Christmas on Hallmark Mystery.

Here's everything we know about Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane.

Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane premieres Thursday, December 19, on Hallmark Plus.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane is a Hallmark Plus original movie. In order to watch, you will need a subscription to Hallmark Plus. There is a free trial of the service available, and after the trial ends it is $7.99/month or $79.99/year to join. In addition to access to new original TV series and movies, the streaming platform also offers access to a curated collection of Hallmark classics along with special Crown Rewards discounts and benefits.

Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane premise

Here's the official synopsis of Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane from Hallmark Plus:

"In 1966, single guy David’s plans for a simple Christmas are dashed when his neighbor Stephanie arrives with news that she won a contest to have Tommy Saunders’ Christmas Eve TV special broadcast live from her house – but used his address. In 1981, John and Lizzie learn that this will be their last Christmas on Cherry Lane after John receives a job offer in Michigan and Lizzie finds out she’s pregnant. In 2000, best friends Matt and Rebecca find unexpected feelings developing as they try to find out who is behind a series of Christmas-themed random acts of kindness."

Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane cast

Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane features John Brotherton (Fuller House) as John, Erin Cahill (Blue Ridge: The Series) as Lizzie, Brooke D'Orsay (Royal Pains) as Rebecca, Chelsea Hobbs (Navigating Christmas) as Stephanie, Benjamin Hollingsworth (Virgin River) as David, Sam Page (The Bold Type) as Matt and Matt Dusk (Call Me Fitz) as Tommy Saunders.

Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane trailer

There's no trailer for Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane as of this writing, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.