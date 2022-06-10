Don't Make Me Go — release date, cast, trailer and all about the emotional road trip movie

Don't Make Me Go on Prime Video is bound to bring on the tears.

Don’t Make Me Go on Prime Video sees a single father with a terminal illness take his daughter on a final road trip across America.

Star Trek actor John Cho plays protective father Max, who discovers he has a terminal disease. Determined to squeeze everything he will miss out on with his daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) into the time he has left, he convinces the reluctant teen to join him on a trip from California to New Orleans for a college reunion. But little does Wally know that Max has one last trick up his sleeve.

So here’s everything you need to know about Prime Video's beautiful but heart-wrenching movie Don't Make Me Go…

The movie Don’t Make Me Go will premiere worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on Friday July 15 2022.

Is there a trailer for Don't Make Me Go?

Yes Prime Video has released a trailer for Don't Make Me Go. Be warned, if the trailer is anything to go by, you’ll need plenty of tissues at the ready to mop up the tears! Take a look below...

Don’t Make Me Go plot

In Don't Make Me Go, single father Max has brought up his daughter Wally alone since her mother left them many years ago. Now she’s a teen, he and Wally don’t always see eye-to-eye but their bond is unbreakable. When Max is told he has a terminal disease he decides to cram all the love and support he would give Wally over the years into the little time he has left.

And first up is a road trip from California to New Orleans for his 20th college reunion. Wally can’t think of anything worse than spending her summer in a car with her annoying dad, but Max convinces her with the promise of long-awaited driving lessons. However, Wally has no idea that Max is planning to reunite her with her estranged mother.

Don’t Make Me Go cast — John Cho as dying father Max

John Cho is playing protective yet goofy single dad Max in Don’t Make Me Go. He’s probably best known for his role as Sulu in the rebooted Star Trek movies. He’s also had roles in American Pie: The Wedding, Grey’s Anatomy, Kitchen Confidential and Ugly Betty. More recently he’s starred in the TV series The Exorcist, Difficult People and Cowboy Bebop.

Mia Isaac as Wally

Relative newcomer Mia Isaac plays Max’s teenage daughter who finds her dad adorable and irritating in equal measure. She appeared in the TV movie Lovestruck and is starring in the upcoming film Not Okay with Zoey Deutch.

Who else is starring?

Other cast in Don't Make Me Go includes Descendants actor Mitchell Hope, Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords, Divorce and What We Do in the Shadows), Stefania LaVie Owen (Running Wilde, Messiah) and Kaya Scodelario (Skins, The Maze Runner).