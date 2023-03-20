Doogie Kamealoha MD season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the series

It's time to head back to the islands of Hawai'i for Doogie Kamealoha MD season 2, the Disney Plus original teen medical comedy inspired by the '90s sitcom Doogie Howser.

After reframing and refreshing the series, Doogie Kamealoha MD focuses on medical prodigy Lahela "Doogie" Kamealoha at a hospital in her home of Hawai'i while also trying to have some semblance of a normal teenage life. This season things get even tougher when Lahela gets caught in a love triangle.

Here is everything that you need to know for Doogie Kamealoha MD season 2.

All new episodes of Doogie Kamealoha MD season 2 arrive on Disney Plus on Friday, March 31. There are going to be 10 episodes in season 2, just as there were in season 1.

Doogie Kamealoha MD season 2 plot

The first season introduced us to Lahela, her family, friends and co-workers, showing how they all are there to support each other and, specifically, Lahela as she balances her responsibilities as a doctor while also trying to be a normal teen on occasion. In regards to the latter, she started a relationship with Walter, but in season 2 that could become an issue.

Here is the official synopsis for Doogie Kamealoha MD season 2:

"When Lahela's first love, Walter returns from the World Surf Tour, he's not the same boyfriend she said goodbye to months before. But she's not the same girl either. That becomes clear when she meets a bad boy on a dirt bike, Nico. She's faced with a decision: fight for what she knows is true, or give new love a chance. It's all complicated by the pressures of being a teenage doctor. Luckily, she has her family, coworkers and best friend Steph to support her along the way."

Doogie Kamealoha MD season 2 cast

Milo Manheim, Matthew Saito, Emma Meisel, Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Alex Aiono in Doogie Kamealoha MD (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Peyton Elizabeth Lee is back as Lahela "Doogie" Kamealoha. Prior to this series, the young actress was best known for playing the title role in the series Andi Mack. She has also appeared in episodes of shows like Scandal, Shameless and Stumptown.

The two actors playing Lahela's love interests this season are Alex Aiono returning as Walter and Milo Manheim as the new flame, Nico. Aiono is a singer, but has other acting credits in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and Finding Ohana. Manheim joins the series after starring in the Z-O-M-B-I-E-S series, The Conners and School Spirits.

Other members of the Doogie Kamealoha MD season 2 cast include Kathleen Rose Perkins (Big Shot) as Dr. Clara Hannon; Jason Scott Lee (Mulan) as Benny Kamealoha; Matthew Sato (Grown-ish) as Kai Kamealoha; Wes Tian as Brian Patrick Kamealoha; Emma Meisel (American Horror Story) as Steph Denisco; Mapuana Makia (Finding Ohana) as Noelani; Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (UnREAL) as Charles; and Ronny Chieng (M3GAN) as Dr. Lee.

Doogie Kamealoha MD season 2 trailer

Poor Lahela seems pretty torn over who she wants to be with in season 2, Walter or Nico. See for yourself in the Doogie Kamealoha MD season 2 trailer:

How to watch Doogie Kamealoha MD

A Disney Plus original series, Doogie Kamealoha MD streams exclusively on the platform, meaning you need a subscription to watch. There are a number of options for signing up for Disney Plus, including signing up as a standalone service, as part of the Disney Bundle or even as a feature of Hulu with Live TV.

In addition to the entire series of Doogie Kamealoha MD as part of your subscription, subscribers can also watch the original Doogie Howser MD on Disney Plus now.