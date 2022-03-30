Dual: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the Karen Gillan sci-fi film

Dual is set to premiere this spring, bringing a whole new meaning to the idea of "fighting yourself." Written by Riley Stearns, the film explores the journey of a woman who despite the good intentions of trying to preemptively soothe her loved ones when she dies by having herself cloned, finds out she made a huge mistake. A point that’s driven home by the fact that she winds up having to battle herself, or her clone, in a duel to the death.

Here’s everything we know about Dual.

After making its initial debut in the US at the Sundance Film Festival in January, Dual is finally set to hit theaters across the country on April 15.

While a UK release date has yet to be announced, that information should become available soon.

Dual will serve as some counter programming to Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which also debuts on April 15 in the US.

Dual plot

Karen Gillan in Dual (Image credit: RLJ Entertainment)

Set in the future, Dual follows Sarah, a woman who receives a terminal diagnosis. Upon hearing the news and thinking about her loved ones, she opts to go through with a cloning process that would leave her family and friends with a version of herself when the time came. That time never came.

Sarah makes a miraculous recovery and no longer finds herself in danger of dying right away. She then attempts to have her clone decommissioned, but is told the only way she can get rid of her clone is to battle her in a court-mandated duel to the death.

Dual trailer

Based on the Dual trailer, we have to say our interest is piqued. It’s also interesting to see the man who once played Jesse Pinkman, Aaron Paul, take on the role of "mentor" in the new film.

Dual cast

Playing the lead character Sarah in Dual is Karen Gillan. Fans may have a hard time recognizing her outside of the blue makeup and the Marvel effects, but Gillan previously starred as Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers films. Additionally, she’s played the role of Ruby Roundhouse in the most recent Jumanji movies.

Joining Gillan onscreen in Dual is Aaron Paul. Perhaps best known for playing the Emmy-winning role of Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad, Paul also has quite a few other acting highlights on his resume worth mentioning. He has starred as Caleb in Westworld, Todd Chavez in BoJack Horseman and Warren Cave in Apple TV Plus’ Truth Be Told.

Other big names in Dual are Theo James (The Time Traveler’s Wife), Beulah Koale (Hawaii Five-0) and Maija Paunio (Bordertown).

Dual director

Riley Stearns served not only as the director of Dual, but also as the project’s writer. Dual will be Stearns’ third feature film. He previously wrote and directed The Art of Self-Defense and Faults.

Want to hear some fun facts about how Dual came to be, and gain behind-the-scenes insight as to how the cast got along with Stearns on the film? Make sure you check out the following IndieWire interview.