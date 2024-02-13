Extraordinary season 2: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Will Jen manage to discover what her power is in Extraordinary season 2?

Extraordinary season 2 sees one of our favorite TV shows of 2023 returning for more laughs.

In 2023, creator Emma Moran introduced us to the world of Extraordinary. This off-beat comedy takes place in an alternate version of London, where, for the past decade, everyone over the age of 18 has developed some sort of superpower. Well, everyone except Jen, our painfully self-aware 25-year-old lead who's still navigating this new world and trying to figure out what her power is.

The Disney Plus and Hulu comedy follows Jen and her small circle of friends and family as they confront this wild world and everything it throws at them, and it's coming back for more.

Here's everything we know about Extraordinary season 2 right now, including some of the first-look images from the series and all the latest cast info.

Extraordinary season 2 premieres on Wednesday, March 6 on Disney Plus. The first season was released in full upon its premiere, but it's currently not known if this will be the same for season 2.

In the US, the series will be available to stream on Hulu on the same day.

Extraordinary season 2 plot

Jen's boyfriend Jizzlord uncovers something new about his past in season 2. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Extraordinary season 2 picks up right where we last left Jen.

She'd recently enrolled as a client at a powers clinic, but she's discovering that the process of coming across your power isn't as easy as one might think.

Things aren't going much better in her personal life, either: her former cat and now boyfriend has uncovered a surprising revelation about his past, and her flatmates Kash and Carrie are trying to handle their break-up... but that's not easy to do when you still live under the same roof. In short, the gang is dealing new levels of chaos that they don't really seem equipped to deal with.

Extraordinary season 2 cast

Mary, Jen and Kash. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Extraordinary season 2 will feature many of the same faces from the first chapter.

Máiréad Tyers is reprising the role of Jen, the powerless young woman surrounded by her empowered friends and family.

In addition, Luke Rollason has reprised the role of Jizzlord, Jen's unfortunately-named former cat (and now boyfriend), with Bilal Hasna and Sofia Oxenham returning as Kash and Carrie, too.

Derry Girls fave Siobhán McSweeney and Robbie Gee (Sexy Beast) are also back as Mary and Ian, Jen's mother and stepfather.

What's next for Carrie? (Image credit: Disney Plus)

There are also some new faces among the ranks. Julian Barrett (The Mighty Boosh) is on hand as George, Jen's power coach at the Discovery Clinic, whilst Rosa Robson (Buffering) is playing Nora, a person from Jizzlord's past, and Kwaku Mills is set to play Clark, Carrie's new colleague. We got our first glimpse at the new stars in some new images released on February 13, which you can find below.

Disney has also teased that Sir Derek Jacobi is also part of Extraordinary season 2. He'll be voicing a special cameo role in the series, one which has not been revealed just yet.



Image 1 of 3 Julian Barratt as Jen's Discovery Clinic power coach, George. (Image credit: Disney) Rosa Robson as Nora. (Image credit: Disney) Kwaku Mills as Clark. (Image credit: Disney)

Is there an Extraordinary season 2 trailer?

A trailer for Extraordinary season 2 hasn't arrived at the time of writing, but with the series' premiere less than a month away now, we'd expect to see one soon. We will add it to this guide as soon as one is released.