What to Watch's best TV shows of 2023: our Top 20

We're not going to lie, we love that our job affords us the chance to watch so much TV. But in an era where there are so many TV shows on both traditional TV and streaming services, it can be a tall order to keep up. But when we find a TV show that entertains, thrills, or makes us laugh to no end and we can't wait to watch more of, that's a special feeling and instantly we know it's going to be something to consider for our best TV shows of the year.

In 2023, there were plenty of such shows that we had to pick from. Our complete list, which features 20 TV shows (in no particular order) from the last year, was hard to narrow down, but we believe it captures the best of what TV had to offer in the US and the UK, on streaming and on broadcast/cable TV, the shows that everyone was talking about and a few under the radar picks you may have missed but should definitely check out.

But while we had to have a cut-off for our official list, we do want to mention some of the shows that just missed the cut: Abbott Elementary season 2, A Murder at the End of the World, Beef, Blue Eye Samurai, Call the Midwife season 12, Ghosts season 5, Mrs. Davis, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Sanditon season 3, Squid Game: The Challenge, Ten Pound Poms, We Are New Castle United, Welcome to Wrexham season 2, Wilderness and The Woman in the Wall.

Alright, the preamble is over. Here are the What to Watch staff's picks for the best TV shows of 2023. (Also be sure to check out our top 10 movies of 2023).

The Bear season 2

Jeremy Allen White and Abby Elliott in The Bear (Image credit: Chuck Hodes/FX)

The Bear proved that it was not a one-hit wonder with The Bear season 2, turning 2022's show of the summer into what now we'll just call one of the best shows on TV. With the restaurant under construction for most of the season from grungy sandwich shop to a fine dining establishment, the chaotic pace of season 1 was replaced with some more excellent character-driven episodes, particularly with Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Richie, though the chaos was still there in a flashback Christmas episode with guest stars galore. Like a meal at a world-class restaurant, The Bear season 2 was an experience those who watch it won't soon forget. — Michael Balderston

Black Cake

Mia Isaac in Black Cake (Image credit: James Van Evers/Hulu)

Hands down, Black Cake was the best new series I've seen this year. It had riveting mysteries, gut-wrenching storylines and strong character development, everything you want out of a great drama. From the very beginning of the series, I was captivated by the tale of Covey (Mia Isaac) and her journey from Jamaica to London to Scotland back to London and eventually to the US.

My biggest hang up with the series is that it hasn't officially been renewed for a second season. I want to know what happens next with Mabel (Sonita Henry) in particular. — Terrell Smith

The Burning Girls

Ruby Stokes and Samantha Morton in The Burning Girls (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

The seriously chilling The Burning Girls sees Reverend Jack Brooks (Samantha Morton) and her daughter Flo (Ruby Stokes) arriving in Chapel Croft where they're hoping for a fresh start after a troubled past. However, they soon learn that their new town has a dark past and lots of shady figures still roaming around.

Those who love slow burn, gothic, religious horror won't want to miss this series, which is based on the novel of the same name. It builds to a thrilling final episode and is one you can easily find yourself binge watching, if you're brave enough. — Lucy Buglass

Daisy Jones & the Six

Riley Keough in Daisy Jones & the Six (Image credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

Daisy Jones & the Six is a rock and roll Prime Video series based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best selling novel of the same name. The adaptation tells the story of an enigmatic and passionate LA-based singer Daisy Jones (Riley Keough), who joins the iconic 1970s rock band The Six.

Daisy Jones & the Six sees the band grapple with fame, drugs, infidelity and loss during their unbelievable rise and fall, all while Daisy tries to combat her complicated feelings with bandmate Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) that threatens to plunge everything into chaos.

The series perfectly captures the messiness of the decade's celebrity culture and the stars' chemistry will have you hooked from start to finish. Oh, and they have some killer outfits. — Grace Morris

Extraordinary

Máiréad Tyers in Extraordinary (Image credit: Disney Plus)

In a world where superhero movies and shows are debuting almost all the time, Extraordinary stands out as a raucous and genuinely hilarious comedy that didn't get nearly as much attention as it deserved.

The series introduces us to Jen (Belfast's Máiréad Tyers), a powerless, 25-year-old anomaly in a world where everyone gets a superpower at the age of 18. The whole thing revolves around her embracing her "ordinary" nature in a world of heroes.

It's edgy, fresh, raunchy and about the furthest thing you'd typically expect to find on Disney Plus (or Hulu, in the US). Watch it. — Martin Shore

The Fall of the House of Usher

(Image credit: Netflix)

Mike Flanagan is no stranger to the horror genre, scaring us silly with Netflix shows such as The Haunting of Hill House and The Midnight Club. He's back on top form with his take on the classic Edgar Allen Poe tale.

As the ideal binge-watch for fans of horror and gothic tales, The Fall of The House of Usher explores what happens when a wealthy and powerful CEO dooms all of his children to horrible deaths. Expect some truly horrifying scenes and an ensemble cast including Star Wars icon Mark Hamill and regular Flanagan collaborators like Rahul Kohli and Kate Siegel. — Lucy Buglass

The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies

(Image credit: BBC/Sister/Jay Brooks)

There's no way this brilliant series has had the kudos it deserves. Set in Oxford, fashion and Madonna-loving Alice Newman (Rebekah Stato) is shocked when she sees her conman ex-husband (Alistair Petrie) on the streets. Having fleeced her and vanished 15 years ago, Alice is determined to stop her former flame, who's now going by the name of Dr. Robert Chance. She discovers he's plotting to con rich widow Cheryl Harker (Marianne Jean-Baptiste) and does everything in her power to stop him. But Chance is a true rotter who will stop at nothing. Funny, clever and with some neat twists, this thriller will put a smile on your face. — David Hollingsworth

Happy Valley season 3

Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley (Image credit: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire)

Despite this gritty crime drama being brilliant since it arrived on our screens back in 2014, nothing could prepare viewers for just how gripping the third and final season would be. We might have had to wait seven years to see how the drama between Catherine Calwood (Sarah Lancashire) and Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) would play out, but boy was it worth it.

Happy Valley season 3 will have you on the edge of your seat right from the start when Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir, sparking a chain of events that unwittingly lead her straight back to her nemesis Tommy. But, if you're new to Happy Valley you really should start from the beginning of season 1. I promise by the time you get to the final epsiode, you will be so glad that you did. — Claire Crick

I Think You Should Leave season 3

Tim Robinson in I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

One of Netflix's best-kept secrets is sketch comedy show I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, which has spawned more than its fair share of memes yet hasn't made a huge wave outside that.

In each sketch Robinson takes aim at a victimless target: societal norms and niceties. The sketches take these unspoken social rules too far and they're always great fun.

Now in its third season, ITYSL continues its streak of fantastic comedy, even though at just six 20-minute episodes, it's over way too quickly. — Tom Bedford

Jury Duty

Edy Modica, Mekki Leeper, Susan Berger, Ross Kimball and Ronald Gladden in Jury Duty (Image credit: Courtesy of Amazon Freevee)

We've seen hidden camera shows that put real-life people in awkward situations, but never before on the scale of Jury Duty. The Amazon Freevee series (the free streaming service's first true breakout hit) took average guy Ronald Gladden and told him they were making a documentary about what it was like to serve on a jury, only to present him with a bizarre case and an even crazier cast of fellow jury members that he spent weeks with, including a fictionalized version of actor James Marsden (an Emmy-nominated turn from the Sonic actor). But what makes Jury Duty so special, aside from being hilarious, is that the cringe factor isn't the only thing it relies on, it has a sincere and humane outlook thanks in large part to Gladden, who took everything in stride despite not being aware it was all fake. It's the kind of TV experience that I'm not sure can be duplicated again. — Michael Balderston

The Last of Us

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us (Image credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO)

The Last of Us took a brilliant video game story and turned it into a prestige HBO drama that is certainly one of, if not the best translations from game to TV.

Set decades after a fungal infection ravaged the world, the series introduces us to Joel (Pedro Pascal), an aging smuggler who is tasked with safely transporting Ellie (Bella Ramsey) on a cross-country US odyssey, as she holds the key to potentially saving the human race.

The original experience was already a moving story, but the TV adaptation is an even richer experience, one buoyed by stellar set design, tense moments and pitch-perfect performances across the board. — Martin Shore

The Night Agent

Luciane Buchanan and Gabriel Basso in The Night Agent (Image credit: DAN POWER/NETFLIX)

What a blast! The definition of a binge-worthy show, it's no surprise that The Night Agent was the most viewed TV show on Netflix in the first half of the year. Gabriel Basso does a superb audition to be the next James Bond as Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent who mans a phone that never rings in the White House's basement. But then Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) phones and pleads with him to help her as she's under attack from assassins.

Cue a fantastic conspiracy thriller that sees Peter and Rose try to discover who the real baddies are at the top of the US government before getting wiped out by two pro assassins, Ellen (Eve Harlow) and Dale (Phoenix Raei). Special mention to these two who are unintentionally hilarious at times as they seem more interested in domestic affairs than actually killing Peter and Rose. With echoes of 24, each episode leaves you with that feeling that you just have to know what happens next. — David Hollingsworth

One Piece

Taz Skylar, Mackenyu Arata, Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd and Jacob Romero Gibson in One Piece (Image credit: Netflix)

One Piece is an anime adaptation that's hard to dislike even if you don't like anime, which is a testament to its infectious cheer and optimism. The show is about an aspiring pirate named Monkey D. Luffy, living in a fantasy pirate world, who's determined to discover the "One Piece" to make him the king of pirates. On his quest he amasses a crew of friends but also a roster of enemies bent on stopping him.

It's a relentlessly cheery show, thanks in no small part to lead actor Iñaki Godoy's sheer charisma, which makes it a nice counterpoint to all the dour dramas and thrillers we've seen this year. — Tom Bedford

Only Murders in the Building season 3

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building (Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Podcasting trio Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short) returned for another fabulously entertaining murder mystery, this time trying to fathom who killed Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) after he dies following his first night in Oliver's new play. The long list of suspects includes Loretta (Meryl Streep), an actress who never quite got her break and is hoping Oliver's play is her moment. The marvelous supporting cast once again includes Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard, Oliver's now bumbling personal assistant who always provides a laugh.

What makes Only Murders so wonderful is the chemistry between Martin, Gomez and Short. Rarely has a TV show boasted a trio of stars who bounce so magically off each other. Solving the mystery takes second place to just sitting back and enjoying these three at work. Throw in killer performances by Rudd and Streep and you have TV perfection. — David Hollingsworth

Shetland season 8

(Image credit: BBC)

Shetland season 8 sees Ashley Jensen join the cast as DI Ruth Calder who teams up with Detective Inspector "Tosh" (played by series regular Alison O'Donnell) after arriving on her native home of Shetland to retrieve the vulnerable witness to a gangland murder. But soon mysterious animal deaths, a sickening murder, bizarre cult ceremonies and dark family secrets all lead to a case more complex than anyone could have imagined. As Calder finds herself embroiled in the rich tapestry of the island once again, can she work with Tosh to find out who the killer is terrorizing the island? — Claire Crick

Snowfall season 6

Carter Hudson and Damson Idris in Snowfall (Image credit: Prashant Gupta/FX)

Talk about an amazing way to close a series. Snowfall season 6 had me hanging on to the edge of my seat every episode. I kept wondering how low Franklin (Damson Idris) would go in an effort to recoup his money and who in his circle would survive when it was all said and done.

Then, after the Snowfall series finale aired, I couldn't help but think it was one of the best endings to a drama I've ever seen. While Franklin ended up in a position eerily similar to where viewers first met his father, the former kingpin at least was free of his greed for money. All in all, there's a reason I argued the bold point that Snowfall edges out The Wire as the better show. — Terrell Smith

Star Trek: Picard season 3

LeVar Burton, Brent Spiner, Gates McFadden, Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis, Jonathan Frakes and Patrick Stewart as Picard in Star Trek: Picard season 3 (Image credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+)

Star Trek: Picard season 3 gave the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation a chance to bring their story to an end while opening doors to a bright new future (hopefully). The entire TNG cast came together in Picard season 3 to help save the galaxy once again, and they did it with all the throwbacks and fanfare imaginable. I cried when they stepped onto the bridge of the meticulously recreated NCC 1701-D. And I'm excited for all of the ways Picard’s ending paves the way for so many potential new spinoffs featuring these beloved characters. — Sarabeth Pollock

Succession season 4

Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook in Succession (Image credit: Macall B. Polay/HBO)

Succession was the kind of show where you knew what was happening even if you didn't watch it, because everyone was talking about Succession season 4 . The story, which followed a media tycoon and his power-hungry offspring, ended in 2023 and delivered some of the finest moments ever delivered on television.

Season 4 episode 3, titled "Conor's Wedding," will go down in the history books as how to deliver a masterclass performance. Season 4 had it all, from glory to grief, shocks to awe and a few surprising twists that had audiences guessing until the very last frame. The only problem with this season, in my opinion, is that it ended. I'm sure fans will agree we coud have kept watching this dysfunctional family for many more seasons. — Sarabeth Pollock

Ted Lasso season 3

Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Ted Lasso season 3 scored a goal in everyone's hearts when the critically-acclaimed show came to a bittersweet end.

The comedy series follows American football coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) who becomes the head coach of English football team AFC Richmond. The show quickly became a cultural phenomenon and you can't resist laughing at Ted's trademark corny jokes — no matter how bad they are.

Ted Lasso season 3 contains the perfect amount of sweet and silly moments which helped the heartwarming series come to an emotional conclusion. — Grace Morris

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Norman Reedus in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (Image credit: Stéphanie Branchu/AMC)