Finding Harmony: release date, trailer and everything we know about the John Legend special event

EGOT-winning John Legend is once again bringing his talent and creativity to primetime TV in the special Finding Harmony. The hour-long event sees The Voice coach work with choir director David Brown as the two attempt to form an amazing chorus in Legend's hometown of Springfield, Ohio. Did we mention they only have a week to do it?

Finding Harmony actually finds itself as a part of the Christmas TV programming networks are rolling out with regular primetime shows on hiatus. So for those used to watching series like Abbott Elementary, The Goldbergs and Big Sky on Wednesday nights, ABC is offering this special to watch to put you in the holiday mood.

Here's everything we know about Finding Harmony.

Finding Harmony premieres live in the US on Wednesday, December 14, at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC. For those that miss the special, it becomes available to stream the next day on Hulu.

To date, we don't have information in regard to a UK release. However, as we find out more, we'll update you here.

Finding Harmony premise

David Brown directing choir in Finding Harmony (Image credit: ABC)

Here is the official synopsis for Finding Harmony:

"For the last 13 years, chorus director David Brown has brought together complete strangers and healed communities by asking them to simply join a chorus. In this inspirational one-hour special, EGOT winner John Legend is calling upon David to bring his magic to his hometown of Springfield, Ohio. Will David be able to transform a fractured community into a powerhouse chorus in just one week? Audiences will see the magic of what happens when you invite complete strangers to sing together in this all-new special."

Finding Harmony trailer

Check out the Finding Harmony trailer below.

A powerful night of music with @johnlegend awaits... 🎶♥️ Don't miss #FindingHarmony airing Wednesday on ABC. pic.twitter.com/V2t85QMUfJDecember 12, 2022 See more

The Harmony project

While Finding Harmony is a new special on primetime, David Brown's Harmony Project (opens in new tab) has been in existence in Columbus, Ohio, since 2009. He created the organization/movement to build stronger and more inclusive communities in the area through the arts and other volunteer endeavors. What started out as a chorus featuring 100 voices has grown to more than 1,000. Additionally, the choir has shared stages with the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Natalie Cole, Melissa Etheridge and John Legend.

How to watch Finding Harmony

Finding Harmony is a special that airs live directly on ABC in the US. For those that have cut ties with traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available to stream on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

If you're someone that prefers to watch content on-demand, you can stream it the day after it airs on Hulu.

While we don't presently have information about a UK release of the special event, should we receive updates, we'll pass them along.