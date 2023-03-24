Guilt season 3: cast, plot and all we know about the final season

Guilt season 3 is set to hit our screens soon, as brothers Max and Jake McCall find themselves up to their necks in trouble (and indeed in something else, as this first-look picture reveals!) once again.

The first series of the BBC Scotland and BBC Two drama, which aired in 2019, saw Max and Jake frantically trying to cover their tracks after accidentally running over and killing an elderly man on their way home from a wedding.

Guilt season 2, which aired in 2021, saw Max released from prison and trying to rebuild his life while getting drawn deeper into the world of the Lynch crime family.

Series two concluded with both Max and Jake managing to evade the Lynch family and start a new life in Chicago — but there's one last chapter to be told in their story which will see the dysfunctional brothers drawn back to Edinburgh once more.

Here's everything we know about the third and final season of Guilt...

Guilt season three is set to air in April 2023, with all four episodes being released on the same day as a box set on BBC iPlayer.

The BBC has not yet confirmed the exact launch date for the series, but we'll update this page as soon as they do.

Max (Mark Bonnar) was released from prison at the start of season 2. (Image credit: BBC)

Guilt season 3 plot

According to the BBC, the third and final season of Guilt "sees the brothers back together, but enemies old and new cause them to seek ever more desperate solutions to their problems. Digging deep into their past, Max and Jake hope to finally find a future free of danger... and each other."

Guilt season 3 cast

Series stars Mark Bonnar (Shetland, The Rig) and Jamie Sives (Annika, Too Close) will be reprising their roles as Max and Jake McCall.

Also returning from previous series as Emun Elliott as recovering addict lawyer Kenny Burns, Phyllis Logan as crime matriarch Maggie Lynch, Greg McHugh as Teddy, Ellie Haddington as Sheila Gemmell, Sara Vickers as Erin, and Henry Pettigrew as Stevie Malone.

New cast members joining for the final installment include David Hayman (Help), Amelia Isaac Jones (Beast Of Burden), Tamsin Toploski (Slow Horses), Isaura Barbé-Brown (The Gold), Euan MacNaughton (Outlander), Anita Vettesse (Vigil), and Anders Hayward (Life After Life).

Is there a trailer for Guilt season 3?

The BBC has not yet released a trailer for Guilt season 3, but we'll update this page if they do!