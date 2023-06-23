Hart to Heart season 3: release date, trailer, guests and everything we know about the interview series

While Kevin Hart has earned a reputation as a phenomenal stand-up comedian and an incomparable leading man in films, Hart to Heart season 3 should by now solidify him as a great interviewer.

His talk show once again sees him having captivating conversations with some of the current heavyweights in the entertainment industry. In this brand-new season he not only sits with former movie collaborators Dwayne Johnson and Will Ferrell, but he also has a discussion with fellow Philadelphia native, Will Smith. The latter one-on-one is perhaps the most-anticipated of the new episodes in light of what happened that fateful night over a year ago (we won’t dive back into that ordeal here).

So who else will Hart sit down with this season and when do the new episodes premiere? Keep reading to find out what we know about Hart to Heart season 3.

Hart to Heart season 3 premieres on Peacock on Thursday, July 6. This day also marks the release of Hart’s new stand-up special, Kevin Hart: Reality Check, again debuting on Peacock.

We are still waiting to hear about a UK release date. It’s likely that the show will be available via a Sky TV subscription as Peacock content is on the platform, but we can’t confirm that at this time. Once we receive an update, we’ll pass along the new information.

Hart to Heart season 3 trailer

Like seasons 1 and 2, season 3 looks to contain some fun interviews containing plenty of comedy, laced with a few pearls of wisdom.

Hart to Heart season 3 premise

Here is the official synopsis of the new season:

"Armed with his insatiable curiosity, lightning wit and vintage wine, Kevin Hart sits down to interview A-list guests in the comfort of his virtual wine cellar for an uninterrupted hour of insight, truth, enlightenment and of course, some humor. Hart to Heart will dig deep to find out what makes these world-class influencers tick, their goals and aspirations, their journey to stardom and the obstacles they overcame to reach their lofty status."

Hart to Heart season 3 guests

Hart is no stranger to sitting down with big names over the course of the series, and this season is no exception. As previously mentioned, he has a chat with Will Smith this season. Smith is one of the most world-renown actors of this generation. From starring in sci-fi flicks like Independence Day and Men in Black to comedic pics such as Hitch to Oscar-winning films like King Richard, the actor is well-versed on the big screen.

Now while we don’t have word yet as to what Hart discusses with Smith, we do wonder if the elephant in the metaphorical room will be brought up. On an interesting note, during season 2, Hart interviewed Chris Rock.

Here is the full list of guests appearing in Hart to Heart season 3:

Bill Maher (Real Time with Bill Maher)

Dr. Dre, Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam)

Issa Rae (Barbie)

J.Cole, John Cena (Fast X)

Mark Cuban (Shark Tank)

Sofia Vergara (America’s Got Talent)

Will Ferrell (Spirited)

Will Smith (Emancipation)

Who is Kevin Hart?

Kevin Hart, Die Hart 2: Die Harter (Image credit: The Roku Channel )

At this stage in his career, Hart hardly needs much introduction. He’s a top-grossing stand-up comedian, has starred in several box-office hits including the Ride Along and Think Like a Man franchises and is a two-time Grammy and two-time Emmy nominee.

In recent years he’s been spotted in the Die Hart series, Me Time, The Man from Toronto and Fatherhood, just to name a few projects.

How to watch Hart to Heart

Hart to Heart is a Peacock original series. If you’re hoping to watch episodes, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock. Currently, the streamer offers both ad-free and ad-supported subscriptions.