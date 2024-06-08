How to watch India vs Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 online or on TV

The latest Group A match of the 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup puts together India vs Pakistan on Sunday, June 9, after a shocking tournament so far for one of those teams.

This showdown of the two close neighbors will be hosted in New York's Nassau Country Ground, which the ICC has admitted is in a poor state of repair, so fans are predicting a low-scoring game for both teams.

India has already played at the NCG after beating Ireland in its first game of the tournament. It's the highest-rated T20 team in the world according to the ICC, and is a favorite to win the tournament. However Pakistan is (usually) no easy opponent.

Seeded at #6, Pakistan is a strong team generally. However in a massive upset the team lost to USA in its first game of the tournament, which can't do much for its morale.

As two of the best cricket teams in the world, this group stage T20 match is set to be one of the most tense of the early stages of the tournament. So here's how to watch India vs Pakistan.

How to watch India vs Pakistan in the UK

You can watch the India vs Pakistan match from 3 pm in the UK, with early coverage beginning then and the match itself starting at 3:30 pm.

The match is being broadcast on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event, and to watch either of them you'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber.

This is an add-on package to Sky TV and the full bundle will cost you between £40 and £50 per month depending on your length of contract and if you find a Sky TV deal when you're signing up.

How to watch India vs Pakistan in the US

In the US, India vs Pakistan begins at 10:30 am ET/7:30 am PT, and if you can't make it to New York then there are other ways to watch it.

You can watch the match using Willow Sports, as the cricket channel will be airing the match (as well as all the other T20 World Cup fixtures). If you don't have Willow in your cable plan, you can use Sling TV to stream it.

Sling TV, with the required World Sports add-on, costs $50 per month (or $65 if you go for the Sling TV Orange and Blue combo). It lets you stream many other cable channels too.

How to watch India vs Pakistan in Australia

In Australia, you'll have to be up at 6:30 am on Monday, June 10 to watch India vs Pakistan, so it's going to be an early start to the week for you!

You can watch the India vs Pakistan T20 match on Prime Video, which you can watch if you're an Amazon Prime member. This costs $9.99 per month or $79 per year to subscribe.

How to watch India vs Pakistan everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch India vs Pakistan, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!