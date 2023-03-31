You can't always head out to the ballpark, but baseball is readily available to watch on TV for the 2023 MLB season, including on Fox and its lineup of channels. The MLB on Fox will have a full lineup of games throughout the season, with multiple ways to watch.

MLB on Fox is just one of the ways that baseball fans can keep up with their teams and others around the league this year. There are nationally available TV broadcasts like Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN and the MLB on TBS on Tuesdays, while streaming services including Apple TV Plus, Peacock and ESPN Plus also offer games weekly.

But this article is here to give you the lowdown on the MLB on Fox, including how to watch online or on your TV. Without further ado, here's what you need to know

How to watch MLB on Fox on TV

The MLB on Fox will have games throughout the regular season on Fox, FS1 and Fox Deportes, with many of its signature games, including the 2023 All-Star Game, airing on its main Fox channel.

As far as being able to watch the games, those airing on that Fox flagship station are easy enough to watch, as Fox is a available through all traditional pay-TV cable providers and even if you still use a TV antenna, as well as being carried by the major live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

FS1 is a little trickier, as it is a specialty cable channel, but one carried by most providers, as well as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV (Blue) and YouTube TV. Spanish-speaking viewers can also get Fox Deportes through traditional cable options or FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

How to watch MLB on Fox online

Fox does not have its own streaming service, but it does still allow for online and mobile viewing. The key is that you do have to be a subscriber to a traditional cable or live TV streaming service that carries the Fox channels.

If that's the case, then you can watch any of the MLB on Fox games online via FoxSports.com (opens in new tab) or on the Fox Sports mobile app.

MLB on Fox schedule

There's going to be plenty of baseball action on Fox throughout the 2023 MLB season, including Saturday afternoon and primetime games almost every week and more than 40 games live on Fox Deportes.

You can find the full season schedule right here (opens in new tab), but here are the games that you can watch this week, on Saturday, April 1:

San Francisco Giants vs New York Yankees, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, Fox/Fox Deportes

Philadelphia Phillies vs Texas Rangers, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, Fox

Cleveland Guardians vs Seattle Mariners, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, FS1

MLB on Fox broadcasters

The main broadcast team calling the biggest games for Fox this season are going to be Joe Davis and John Smoltz, with Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci as dugout reporters.

The Fox studio team is lead by Kevin Burkhardt, with Frank Thomas, David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez and, new this season, Derek Jeter as analysts.