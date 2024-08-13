How to watch Premier League 2024/25 live streams online or on TV

One of the world's best and richest football leagues returns on Friday, August 16 with the start of the 2024/25 Premier League. As has become the norm, the main objective for most English clubs is to work out how to stop Pep Guardiola, Erling Haaland and Manchester City from winning yet another EPL title.

Premier League 2024/25 games will air across Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video in the UK, with games shown in the US on NBC stations and online via the Peacock streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while matches are on, because you can watch Premier League from anywhere with a VPN.

While it's impossible to deny the quality of football on display in the Premier League, one would be forgiven for occasionally casting doubt on the drama. Although City may have technically won the league on the final day of last season, the writing was on the wall a few games out that they would waltz to their sixth title in seven seasons. A staggering achievement, unmatched even by those great Alex Ferguson-led United sides or Bob Paisley era Liverpool teams of yesteryear.

So who can break up the monopoly this time around? Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will start the season as the team most likely, having finished runners-up in the last two. Elsewhere, the red side of Manchester have made some big summer signings to bolster Erik ten Hag's squad, and the fresh faces in the dugouts of Liverpool and Chelsea will hope to ride the new manager bounce as far as possible.

Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United will all inevitably be there or there abouts when then season ends next May. And at the other end of the table, new boys Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton, will be battling things out with the likes of Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Fulham to retain their top flight status and live to fight another day.

Ready for another ride on the Premier League rollercoaster? Here's how to watch Premier League 2024/25 football from anywhere in the world, with all the information you need below.

How to watch Premier League 2024/25 in the UK

Premier League football has been on pay TV in the UK since its inception in 1992. 200 games are shown per season (with all Saturday 3pm UK kick-offs still excluded) and, to catch as many games as possible, you'll need a grand total of three subscriptions.

The majority of games (128) are shown on Sky Sports on top of a regular Sky base package — at the time of writing, prices start from £43 a month, although they do fluctuate a little up and down.

A cheaper, more flexible option is signing up to a rolling Now Sports Membership for £34.99 per month, which lets you access all Sky Sports channels just without the non-sporting entertainment that Sky offers, too.

Another 52 matches will be shown on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sports), which you can view as a TV package or as an online streamer. It costs £30.99 a month either way and includes Discovery Plus' library of factual content if you opt for the online option.

Last but not least there's Amazon's online streaming service Prime Video showing 20 games — usually around the busy Christmas period. £8.99 per month or £95 per year pays for an Amazon Prime subscription to watch these and also gets you all the other Prime perks such as free delivery, exclusive discounts and Amazon Music.

BBC's flagship highlights show Match of the Day carries extensive coverage and analysis of all matches later on in the day their played. That's free to watch on BBC TV or the online iPlayer, assuming you have a UK TV licence.

How to watch Premier League 2024/25 in the US

Unlike in the UK, you can watch every single game of EPL soccer if you live in the US.

NBC's dedicated online platform Peacock streams all Premier League matches for the cost of only $7.99 per month / $79.99 a year, letting you watch the action (even games that aren't showing in the UK due to blackout rules) live as they happen and on demand.

If you want to watch on TV, you'll find several Premier League games per matchday shown on NBC, CNBC and USA. It's worth noting, however, that games slated for CNBC and USA won't go out simultaneously on Peacock – you'll have to wait until the following day to watch them on the online service.

If you don't have access to those NBC channels through cable or your antenna, then you can access them through a live TV streaming service that has them in its line-up.

For example, Sling TV's Blue plan, which costs from $40 per month, includes NBC and USA in select markets (check here whether yours is included). DirecTV from $79.99 a month and Fubo from $79.99 per month are other OTT options that include NBC stations.

How to watch Premier League 2024/25 in Australia

Optus Sport is once again carrying every single one of the 380 Premier League matches this season.

In addition to computers and smartphones, you can watch Optus on a range of devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Fetch, Hubbl, PlayStation, Xbox and select Smart TVs.

You can access Optus Sports for $24.99 per month or $229 for an entire year's subscription. However if you're an Optus customer you can get a discounted monthly price at $9.99 each month.

How to watch Premier League from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch live cricket, you might run into some problems as your normal stream will almost certainly be geo-blocked. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to cricket, your favorite sports and other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

All you need to know about the Premier League 2024/25

When do Premier League games take place? The 2024/25 Premier League starts on Friday, August 16 and ends on Sunday, May 25. Each team plays 38 times, with most games taking place on each Saturday and Sunday. Weekend games generally start at around midday UK time (7 am ET/4 am PT) and the latest start at roughly 8 pm UK time (3 pm ET/midday PT). Single games are frequently also played on Monday evenings. And this season, four Premier League matchdays are scheduled to be played in the mid-week across Tuesday and Wednesday. For the full official fixture list, head here.

How many matches are in the Premier League in 2024/25? There will be 380 games in total during the 2024/25 Premier League season. Each of the 20 teams in the division play against each other twice (once at home, once away) and so play 38 times each in total.

Which teams are playing in the Premier League? Here's the full list of the teams playing in the Premier League 2024/25. Out from last year are Burnley, Luton Town and Sheffield United, and replacing them are Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton: Arsenal

Aston Villa

Bournemouth

Brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham

Ipswich Town

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest

Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Who are the current Premier League champions? Manchester City won the Premier League title in the 2023/24 season, finishing on 91 points ahead of Arsenal (89), Liverpool (82) and Aston Villa (68). It was the fourth time in a row that the Pep Guardiola-managed City had won the league, and the sixth time in seven years. Norwegian striker Erling Haaland was their stop league scorer with 27 goals.