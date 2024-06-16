How to watch the 2024 Euros on Sling TV

The 2024 UEFA Euros are officially underway! If the first few matches are anything to go by, with incredible high-scoring games from Germany v Scotland 5-1 and Spain v Croatia 3-0 among others, this promises to be an action-packed tournament.

This European championship celebrating the beautiful game takes place every four years and acts as a stopgap tournament and second only to the most watched football tournament in the world: the FIFA World Cup which took place in 2022 and will return in 2026 across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

One of the easiest ways to watch the Euros is with Sling TV, an affordable live TV streaming service which lets you stream from cable channels over the internet.

With 24 countries competing for the most prestigious trophy in European football, things are heating up in stadiums all across Germany as the rest of the world watches on. Will favourites England finally be able to bring football home? Will France manage to make another final like in Qatar’s 2022 World Cup final? Or will another country make a surprise victory and claim the European title from these titans of European football?

You’ll have to tune in to find out and here’s how to do so with the help of Sling TV.

Euros 2024 on Sling TV

So, which American sports channel has snapped up the rights to broadcast around 100 hours of European football for the next month? This year that honour goes to Fox which will use its main channel to showcase the bigger games while reserving Fox Sports 1 and Sports 2 for the tournament’s smaller matches.

This means you’ve got multiple ways via various cable packages to access Fox’s channels. These include the pricier offerings such as the Pro or Elite tier of Fubo , with prices starting at a hefty $79.99 per month, and DirecTV ’s Entertainment or Ultimate package which will set you back $69.99 or $114.99 respectively each month.

However, if you’re looking for a more affordable alternative then your best bet is Sling TV Blue which comes in at $40 per month, nearly half the price of its nearest competitor.

It’s easy to see why Sling TV is one of the most popular American streaming services with its vast range of good quality channels – including Fox channels which will be playing the aforementioned Euros 2024 – at cost-cutting prices.

But, how do you watch the Euros on Sling TV? We’ve got you covered...

How to watch the Euros 2024 on Sling TV

The first step to accessing all the Euros 2024 action with this streaming service? Sign up to Sling TV by ensuring you've created an account at sling.com or through the Sling TV app.

Once you’ve completed this step make sure to install the Sling TV app on your chosen device that you’ll be getting all your football action on – whether that be mobile, tablet or TV. After that, all you need to do is sign in and begin streaming the most exciting football tournament of the year.

However, there is one thing to note before you sign up to Sling TV. While this streaming service is a great saving it is worth bearing in mind that Sling TV does not include Fox Sports 2 which may mean missing out on some of the smaller football games. This is due to Sling TV ‘s package, called Sling TV Blue, only including Fox’s main channel and Fox Sports 1.

If you don’t want to miss a single second of Euros 2024 action then you may want to invest in one of the other rival cable packages such as DirecTV or Fubo. You can also find out more about the differences between Sling’s various packages and which one will work best for you.

In the meantime, stay tuned for further updates regarding specific schedules for which games will appear on which channel and to follow the twists and turns of this major football tournament!