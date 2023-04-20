How to watch the French Open 2023: live stream the tennis from around the world

The second Grand Slam Tennis event of the year is drawing near: the French Open starts on Sunday, May 28, and continues for two weeks until Sunday, June 11.

This annual tournament follows the Australian Open, which took place in January, and precedes Wimbledon and the US Open in July and August/September, respectively.

Paris' Stade Roland Garros hosts this event, the 126th of its kind, and many of the top tennis players in the world are hitting the streets of Paris for the various strands of the competition.

Defending champions Rafael Nadal and Iga Świątek will be playing in the French Open, as well as Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, Caspar Ruud, Jessica Peluga and many more.

If you're a tennis fan, you'll be keen to know how to watch the French Open when it airs. This guide will help you do that.

How to watch the French Open in the US

Unlike most of the tennis Grand Slam events, ESPN Plus doesn't air the French Open. However, you can still use cable or apps to watch the coverage.

For the majority of the coverage, you'll want to use the Tennis Channel to catch matches. Many later rounds, particularly the Men's and Women's Finals, air on NBC Sports.

If you have a cable plan that includes these, you're sorted, but several live TV streaming services will let you tune in too. FuboTV offers both channels while Sling TV Orange and DirectTV Stream provide Tennis Channel and Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV get NBC Sports.

There is an alternative if you don't want a whole live TV streaming service to catch the tennis. Peacock, NBC's streaming service, is offering all the same streams that NBC Sports will, and it only costs $4.99 per month to start.

How to watch the French Open in the UK

Your best way of streaming the French Open in the UK is with the Discovery Plus streaming service, using its Entertainment and Sport plan, which you can find here (opens in new tab).

This costs £6.99 and it gives you access to Eurosport, which owns exclusive streaming rights to the French Open in the UK. If you're a big fan of sports you can pay £59.99 for a year's subscription.

Be aware that Discovery Plus' £3.99-per-month or £39.99-per-year Entertainment plan won't work, as you need the version including Sport.

How to watch the French Open in Australia

If you live in Australia, you've got two options for watching the French Open.

First is Nine Network, while the second is Stan Sports (opens in new tab), with the former being for TV watching and the second for online streaming.

How to watch the French Open online everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the French Open, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your major sporting events like the French Open or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab), so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Your French Open questions

When does the French Open take place?

The French Open begins on Sunday, May 28, when the first rounds of Men's and Women's Singles begin. Men's doubles start on Tuesday, May 30, and Women's and Mixed Doubles are the day after, May 31. Quarterfinals for Doubles begin on Tuesday, June 6, with Singles beginning June 7. The last weekend of the tournament, Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11, see the Women's Singles Final and Men's Singles Final, respectively.

Where does the French Open take place? The French Open is hosted at the Stade Roland Garros, which is in Paris, France (you could have guessed that last part). The tournament uses clay outdoor courts, and has done for over 100 years.