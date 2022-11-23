How to watch the National Dog Show 2022 on Thanksgiving Day

As soon as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade ends, many American families tune in to another holiday tradition: the National Dog Show. NBC has been airing the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day for 20 years and this year's anniversary show promises to be bigger than ever, with three new breeds and lots of fan favorite goodest boys and girls to root for.

The National Dog Show is hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia (opens in new tab). Founded in 1879, the event has taken place annually since 1933 and first started airing yearly on Thanksgiving Day in 2002. As part of the American Kennel Club, the National Dog Show recognizes all 212 AKC breeds, split into seven judging groups.

How to watch the National Dog Show 2022

The National Dog Show 2022 airs on Thursday, November 24 at noon ET/PT on NBC. The show has been edited so that group judging and Best in Show judging are featured. Being on NBC, anyone with a traditional cable subscription, TV antenna or a live TV streaming service, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

You can also catch the action live on Peacock , NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Highlights from previous shows are also be available on the NBC Sports YouTube channel (opens in new tab).

National Dog Show 2022 hosts

The event is once again hosted by dog lovers John O'Hurley and David Frei. Mary Carillo returns to provide analysis, floor coverage and a behind the scenes look at all the work that goes into making these dogs look great in the competition ring.

New dog breeds in the National Dog Show 2022

Image 1 of 4 Mudi, Russian Toy, Long-Coat variety; Russian Toy, Smooth-Coat variety,Bracco Italiano at the National Dog Show 2022 (Image credit: NBC) Bracco Italiano, one of three new dog breeds featured at the National Dog Show 2022 (Image credit: NBC) The Mudi, one of three new dog breeds featured at the National Dog Show 2022 (Image credit: NBC) Claire the Scottish deerhound with three new dog breeds featured at the National Dog Show 2022 (Image credit: NBC)

Every now and then a new breed enters the competition. In 2022, though, there are three new breeds making their debut at the National Dog Show: the Bracco Italiano, the Mudi and the Russian Toy.

The Bracco Italiano enters the show in the Sporting Group, thanks to its hunting skills. Also known as the Italian Pointing Dog, the breed was popular in medieval times but experienced a decline so steep that it was almost decimated by the 19th century. Thanks to the efforts of breed enthusiasts, the Bracco Italiano is making its comeback.

The Mudi competes in the Herding Group. The Hungarian breed is an all-purpose dog that's usually seen working on farms. They're known to be very smart and brave, especially when working to corral their livestock.

The Russian Toy, not surprisingly part of the Toy Group, comes in two coats: longhaired and smooth. The breed almost disappeared during the Russian Revolution that ended in 1907 but bounced back after Joseph Stalin's death. They're cute and happy little dogs that love a good cuddle.