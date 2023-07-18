How to watch the Open Championship 2023: live stream the golf tournament from around the world

The best golfers in the world are taking a break from the PGA Tour as they head to the UK to take part in the 2023 edition of the Open Championship, golf's oldest major and the last of the four for the 2023 season. Golf fans will be able to watch the Open Championship starting Thursday, July 20, through Sunday, July 23.

The Open Championship (aka the British Open) has been played since 1860 at various courses in Scotland and the UK. This year's tournament, which is the 151st playing of the Open Championship, is taking place at Royal Liverpool Golf Course and will see Cameron Smith try and defend his title against a stacked field.

Here is everything that you need to know about how to watch the Open Championship wherever you are.

How to watch the Open Championship in the US

US golf fans are going to be able to watch the Open Championship on NBC, USA Network and the NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock.

NBC is a broadcast station, available to anyone with a traditional pay-TV cable subscription, a TV antenna if you’re old school or live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. USA Network is a cable channel, but is available in just about all the same ways as NBC (except for the TV antenna), including being available on the same live TV streaming services.

Peacock is your streaming option for the Open Championship. Peacock has two subscription options, an ad-supported plan that goes for $5.99 per month and an ad-free plan for $11.99 per month.

Worth noting that the UK is five hours ahead, so coverage of the Open Championship is going to start in the early hours of the morning.

How to watch the Open Championship in the UK

Live coverage of the Open Championship is going to air exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK, with the network covering the full day’s action on its golf channel.

To watch Sky Sports, you must have a Sky TV subscription. Sky Sports is an extra add-on to a Sky TV plan, costing £24 extra each month; you can also just select to add the specific Sky Sports Golf channel for £18. If you don’t already have a Sky TV subscription, you can bundle the two for a total of £46 per month.

Free highlights of each round are going to be shown nightly on the BBC. First and second round highlights are going to be shown at 8 pm.

How to watch the Open Championship from anywhere

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Open Championship, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports like the Open Tournament or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Live footage is also going to be available through the official Open Championship website, with special focuses on featured groups and marquee holes.

The Open Championship schedule

US Open Championship schedule

NBC is giving golf fans a chance to get some coverage ahead of the tournament, with The Golf Channel (available on cable and live TV streaming services) and Peacock airing Golf Central Live from the Open in the morning and evenings every day before the first round on Thursday. Once the actual tournament gets underway though, this is the schedule that you need to know to watch tournament action (all times ET):

Thursday, July 20

1:30-4 am on Peacock

4 am-3 pm on USA Network

3-4 pm on Peacock

Friday, July 21

1:30-4 am on Peacock

4 am-3 pm on USA Network

3-4 pm on Peacock

Saturday, July 22

5-7 am on USA Network

7 am-3 pm on NBC and Peacock

Sunday, July 23

4-7 am on USA Network

7 am-2 pm on NBC and Peacock

UK Open Championship schedule

Sky Sports coverage of the Open Championship starts at the below times and runs all day until the round is over:

Thursday, July 20

6:30 am on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event

8 pm on BBC (highlights)

Friday, July 21

6:30 am on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event

8 pm on BBC (highlights)

Saturday, July 22

Noon on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event

8 pm on BBC (highlights)

Sunday, July 23

11 am on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event

8 pm on BBC (highlights)

The Open Championship players

Dustin Johnson at the Open Championship (Image credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Just about all of the biggest names in golf are going to be playing the Open Championship this week, headlined by defending champion Cameron Smith and Rory McIlroy, fresh off his win at the Scottish Open.

All players in the top 10 of the Official World Golf Rankings are set to play, including Smith, McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick and Wyndham Clark.

Many of the most popular players are also set to tee off this week, including Sam Burns, Jason Day, Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Tyrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson, Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. Also, popular past champions like John Daly, Ernie Els and Padraig Harrington are set to play.

The Open Championship Tee Times

Here are some of the best tee times on Thursday, July 20, to keep an eye on:

4:03 am ET/9:03 am UK: Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day

4:36 am ET/9:36 am UK: Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama

4:47 am ET/9:47 am UK: Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott

4:58 am ET/9:58 am UK: Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark

5:09 am ET/10:09 am UK: Shane Lowry, Rickie Fowler, Robert Macintyre

8:26 am ET/1:26 pm UK: Sahith Theegala, Emiliano Grillo, Dustin Johnson

9:48 am ET/2:48 pm UK: Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

9:59 am ET/2:59 pm UK: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose

10:10 am ET/3:10 pm UK: Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton

10:21 am ET/3:21 pm UK: Phil Mickelson, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk

The Open Championship FAQs

Where is the Open Championship this year? Royal Liverpool is the venue for the 2023 Open Championship. The course is located in Hoylake, Wirral, England. It has been in operation since 1869 and has hosted the Open Championship 12 previous times, making 2023 lucky 13. The last time Royal Liverpool hosted the Open Championship was in 2014, when Rory McIlroy won the tournament.