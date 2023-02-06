It's almost time for the newly cemented Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show, airing on Sunday, February 12, on Fox.

Before football fans around the world learned that the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles would be going head to head in Super Bowl LVII, the other most important component of the event, the halftime show performer, was announced in September 2022. We're talking of course about multi-Grammy-winning artist Rihanna.

The announcement of her performance was a welcomed surprise for her fan club, affectionately called The Navy, as she hasn't performed live in front of a big audience since the 2018 Grammys when she performed "Wild Thoughts" alongside DJ Khaled. Not to mention, before the release of "Lift Me Up" for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, fans haven't heard new music from her as a lead artist since the debut of her hit album Anti.

So how can you watch her return to the stage and what can you expect? Keeping reading to find out.

How to watch the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show in the US

This year's halftime show airs live on Fox, which is a major network on traditional cable/satellite TV. It's also available on live TV streaming platforms such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV (using the Blue plan) and YouTube TV. These services usually offer free trials for new would-be subscribers.

How to watch the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show in the UK

Those in the UK hoping to catch Rihanna at the halftime show can do so by watching the event live on ITV1 or Sky Sports. The performance will also be available to stream via ITVX, NowTV and NFL Game Pass.

How to watch the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show from anywhere in the world

If the Super Bowl halftime show isn't scheduled to play where you are, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you watch TV shows and events like the Super Bowl from other locations. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

What to know about the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

What time is the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show? The big game kicks off at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT (11:30 pm UK) on Sunday, February 12. With that said, based on halftime shows in the past, this year’s show is most likely to take place sometime around 8 pm ET/5 pm PT (February 13 at 1 am UK). For those that just plan on tuning in to watch Rihanna and aren't as invested in seeing who wins the actual Super Bowl, we recommend checking the progress of the game at 7:45 pm ET/ 4:45 pm PT (12:45 am UK) so you get a better idea of when Ms. Fenty is performing.

How long is the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show? On average, the halftime show runs between 12 and 15 minutes. That means Rihanna has the difficult task of trying to condense the biggest hits of her entire catalog in that small amount of time.

Who is performing with Rihanna at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show? As with every year, there is a big veil of mystery surrounding who may join the halftime performer on the day of the event. To date, no other musical act besides Rihanna has been mentioned, but if history is any indication, at least one other performer is likely to join her. Now who this person(s) may be is truly speculative at this point. If the pop star turns to her past musical collaborators, she could have anyone from Jay-Z to Eminem to Kendrick Lamar to Drake set to join her. Or she could have someone completely unexpected on stage with her much like Bruno Mars did in 2014 when he performed with The Red Hot Chili Peppers. You'll just have to make sure you tune into the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show to see who performs with the Fenty owner, or if she goes it alone as a solo act.