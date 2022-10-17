Leverage: Redemption season 2 — release date, trailer, cast and everything with know about the crime drama

The fan-favorite group of modern-day Robin Hoods are back on the job with Leverage: Redemption season 2, which is set to see the Leverage team reunite to once again steal from the wealthy and powerful for the benefit of the little guys.

A reboot of the cult hit Leverage that aired on TNT for five seasons, Leverage: Redemption is one of the flagship Amazon Freevee original series, along with Bosch: Legacy, another popular reboot.

Here’s everything that we know about Leverage: Redemption season 2.

Leverage: Redemption season 2 episodes premiere starting Wednesday, November 16, exclusively on Amazon Freevee, which is available for both US and UK audiences.

The first three episodes debut on November 16, with a new episode then releasing every subsequent Wednesday. There are 13 episodes in season 2, meaning the Leverage: Redemption season 2 finale arrives on January 25, 2023.

Leverage: Redemption season 2 trailer

Get a preview of what’s in store for Leverage: Redemption season 2 with the official trailer. It certainly looks to be the same kind of fun fans have come to expect.

Who is in the Leverage: Redemption season 2 cast?

The gang’s back together, as the main cast of Leverage: Redemption all return for season 2. This includes Gina Bellman as Sophie Devereaux, Beth Riesgraf as Parker, Christian Kane as Eliot Spencer, Noah Wyle as Harry Wilson, Aleyse Shannon as Breanna Casey and Aldis Hodge as Alec Hardison.

While Hodge is returning, we’re not entirely sure for how many episodes. He was an original Leverage cast member, but he took a back seat (effectively substituted for by Shannon’s Breanna Casey) and only appeared in three Leverage: Redemption season 1 episodes. This is likely due to Hodge being a busy man at this point in his career, as he stars in City on a Hill and 2022’s Black Adam.

A handful of Leverage: Redemption season 2 guest stars have also been announced, including Pierson Fodé (The Man from Toronto), Alanna Masterson (The Walking Dead), Anand Desai-Barochia (Bridgerton), Steve Coulter (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) and Doug Savant (Desperate Housewives).

What is the Leverage: Redemption season 2 plot?

The basic premise for Leverage: Redemption is that a group of former criminals work together to try and right the wrongs of their past by using their skill sets to stage elaborate cons against wealthy and powerful individuals on behalf of clients who have been wronged.

As for what fans can expect for season 2, here is the official synopsis:

"Corporate bad guys and dirty dealers are stepping on the little guy in their quest for money and power and the Leverage team is back to teach them a lesson. No matter the danger, when someone needs help, they provide… leverage. This time around, their criminal skills are put to the test by everything from a husband-and-wife team running a multi-level marketing scam and a shipping magnate dumping boatloads of plastic waste to a music producer who abuses his position over vulnerable women. This season also sees an old friend of Sophie’s unexpectedly coming out of the woodwork, making her question her choices."

How to watch Leverage: Redemption

Leverage: Redemption plays exclusively on Amazon Freevee. The streaming service is a free, ad-supported platform that is currently only available in the US and UK. The good news is that it is pretty easy to watch Amazon Freevee, as all you need to do is have a compatible device and an internet connection. The unfortunate news is if you’re adamantly against ads, there isn’t a watch Amazon Freevee without ads option as that is what allows Amazon Freevee to be, well, free.

All episodes of Leverage: Redemption season 1 are available to stream right now on Amazon Freevee.