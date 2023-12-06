Leverage: Redemption season 3 — cast and everything we know about the crime drama

The team at the center of Leverage: Redemption is back to pull off some more heists, as Leverage: Redemption season 3 has been greenlit and is on the way from Amazon Studios. But something is different about the series, as it is moving to a new home.

While Leverage: Redemption season 1 and Leverage: Redemption season 2 both streamed on Amazon Freevee, Leverage: Redemption season 3 is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

What else is new on the series and when can fans expect to watch Leverage: Redemption season 3? Read on for everything we know about the crime drama right now.

An official premiere for Leverage: Redemption season 3 has not been announced, but in its renewal of the show Amazon Studios said that it will premiere sometime in 2024.

Leverage: Redemption season 1 premiered in July 2021, while season 2 was released in November 2022. Considering the new season was only officially ordered in December 2023, it's probably safe to say it will be at least summer before new episodes are ready to be shown.

Leverage: Redemption season 3 cast

The Leverage: Redemption team are all expected to return for season 3. That includes Gina Bellman as Sophie Devereaux, Christian Kane as Eliot Spencer, Beth Riesgraf as Parker, Aldis Hodge as Alec Hardison, Noah Wyle as Harry Wilson and Alyese Shannon as Breanna Casey.

It's unclear at this time if Hodge is going to appear in more episodes in season 3 after only appearing in eight on the show's first 29 episodes (four each season); with his show City on a Hill no longer airing, he theoretically could be available to show up more.

No other cast members for Leverage: Redemption season 3 have been announced. As casting news is shared, we'll update this post.

Leverage: Redemption season 3 plot

No plot details for Leverage: Redemption season 3 have been shared at this time. At the very least though, we can assume the team will continue to use their expert skills to perform heists that champion the underdog and push for the greater good.

Leverage: Redemption season 3 trailer

There is no trailer for Leverage: Redemption season 3. When one is available we'll upload it here.

How to watch Leverage: Redemption

If you want to catch up with the first two seasons of Leverage: Redemption, they both are available to stream for free in the US and UK on Amazon Freevee.

When the time comes to watch Leverage: Redemption season 3, however, fans are going to need to have a Prime Video subscription, which is included as part of a general Amazon Prime account.