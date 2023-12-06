Magic in Mistletoe: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel Christmas movie

When an author lands in hot water ahead of the holidays, it's up to his publisher's public relations guru to find a way to repair his image. Lyndie Greenwood and Paul Campbell star in Magic in Mistletoe, one of the latest Hallmark Channel Christmas movies in the Countdown to Christmas 2023 celebration.

Magic in Mistletoe premieres the same weekend as several other Hallmark Channel original movies, including Christmas on Cherry Lane and Round and Round. To All a Good Night also premieres the same weekend on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Here's everything we know about Magic in Mistletoe.

Magic in Mistletoe premieres Friday, December 8, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers, but as soon as one comes around we'll add it here.

Magic in Mistletoe plot

Here's the official synopsis of Magic in Mistletoe from Hallmark Channel: "A social media post that would make Scrooge himself proud creates backlash for the beloved author of a series of holiday set novels unless his publisher’s PR pro can pull off a Christmas miracle and repair his reputation on the eve of his next book release."

Magic in Mistletoe cast

Lyndie Greenwood stars as April Collins and Paul Campbell is Harrington Davis in Magic in Mistletoe.

Greenwood is currently starring in the CTV comedy Shelved. She's had roles in popular shows like S.W.A.T., Nikita and The Expanse, and she previously appeared in the Hallmark Channel movies Holiday Heritage and Girlfriendship.

Paul Campbell's big break came when he was cast as a series regular in Battlestar Galactica. He's also appeared in shows like Knight Rider, Spun Out and Almost Heroes. Campbell is a very familiar face around the Hallmark Channel family, appearing in fan favorites like Three Wise Men and a Baby (which he co-wrote with Kimberley Sustad) and The Santa Stakeout. He's also written several Hallmark movies, including Christmas by Starlight (which he also starred in), Christmas at Castle Hart and An Unexpected Christmas.

Magic in Mistletoe trailer

You can watch the preview and sneak peek of Magic in Mistletoe below.

How to watch Magic in Mistletoe

Magic in Mistletoe is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day if you have cable.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas 2023 movies, you'll need access to the channel.