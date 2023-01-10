Celebrity Name That Tune season 3: release date, guests and everything we know

Celebrity Name That Tune is back for its third season with a whole new lineup of celebrities competing for the ultimate title. The new season takes the Wednesday night spot previously held by the The Masked Singer season 8.

Each week’s hour-long episode is split into two games with different contestants and a rotation of different games inspired by the original Name That Tune game show. After testing their knowledge, the celebrities face off in the Bid-A-Note round and the player with the most money at the end of Bid-A-Note wins the game. Once a winner is crowned, the contestant has a chance to take his or her money to the Golden Medley round for a chance to win even more money for their charity.

This year, contestants are playing for a $100,000 grand price in an all-new finale round, The Main Event for Big Gold.

Here's what we know about Celebrity Name That Tune season 3.

Celebrity Name That Tune premieres Wednesday, January 11, at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox, with new episodes available to watch the following day on Hulu.

As of this writing there’s no release date for viewers in the UK but if/when there is one we'll add it here.

Celebrity Name That Tune guests

Over the course of the season there will be a number of celebrity guests competing for a chance to win big for their charities. This season's guests include Olympians, actors, singers, sports stars and reality stars hoping to last until the final note.

Here’s the lineup for the January 11 episode and the charity they are competing for:

Chris Jericho, Juvenile Diabetes Research

Adam Rippon, Pups Without Borders

Todrick Hall, Broadway Cares Equity Fights Aids

Sheryl Swoopes, Back to Our Roots

Jericho is taking on Rippon, while Hall and Swoopes will sing off.

Celebrity Name That Tune hosts

Randy Jackson (American Idol) and Jane Krakowski (30 Rock) return to Celebrity Name That Tune for season 3. Grammy Award-winning producer Jackson serves as the show's band leader while Tony Award-winning Krakowski keeps things moving as the host.

Celebrity Name That Tune trailer

There's no trailer for the new season of Celebrity Name That Tune but there is a TV promo that features a look at some of the guests who will be competing this season. Take a look:

Can these famous faces face the music and Name That Tune?Celebrity Name That Tune premieres Wednesday, January 11 on FOX! pic.twitter.com/juht7VTY5VJanuary 7, 2023 See more

How to watch Celebrity Name That Tune

Celebrity Name That Tune airs on Fox, which is included with most cable providers. If you've cut the cord, you can access the channel through live TV providers like FuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Episodes are available to stream the following day on Hulu.