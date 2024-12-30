New Year's Eve 2024 shows: how to watch Ryan Seacrest and more New Year's Eve specials

Say goodbye to 2024 and hello to 2025 with the help of a variety of TV specials airing on December 31 across different networks and platforms. This year's New Year's Eve 2024 shows feature long-running staples and a few new additions to the last bash of the year.

Whether they're taking place in Times Square or elsewhere, just about all of these specials will feature performances from big time musical acts and more fun guests to keep the party going until the clock strikes midnight.

Get all the information you need on whose showing up and how to watch New Year's Eve 2024 countdowns specials right here.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025

Ryan Seacrest (Image credit: Disney)

The ABC's New Year's Eve special still puts TV legend Dick Clark's name front and center, but this is Ryan Seacrest's show now and it remains a TV staple on New Year's Eve. This actually marks Seacrest's 20th time helping to usher in the new year.

The night will also feature a star-studded lineup of performers from each location right up until the clock strikes midnight and into the early hours of the new year. Here’s everything you need to know about Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025:

What time is Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest? Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Even with Ryan Seacrest 2025 airs in two blocks. The first live segment is going to start at 8 pm ET and run through 10 pm ET, at which point local news will air for viewers. Then the live broadcast returns at 10:30 pm ET and runs through the new year.

Where can I watch Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest? Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Even with Ryan Seacrest airs on ABC, which makes it available to anyone who has a traditional cable subscription or TV antenna. However, if you now use live TV streaming services, ABC is carried by Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. If you miss a performance or don't want to stay up to see every one, the special will be available to stream in its entirety on Hulu starting January 1. You can also listen to the broadcast across 150 iHeart Radio stations if you're out an about on New Year's Eve.

Who hosts Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve? Ryan Seacrest is the main host of ABC's New Year's Eve special, though he is joined by Rita Ora and Dayanara Torres as his co-hosts, with Ora joining Seacrest in New York and Torres handling things from Puerto Rico.

Who is performing on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023? Here is the full list of performers for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025: Natasha Bedingfield

DJ Cassidy

Dasha

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Ernest

Fat Joe

Luis Fonsi

HARDY

Ja Rule

Cody Johnson

Jonas Brothers

Kesha

Lenny Kravitz

Laufey

Alanis Morissette

Megan Moroney

Reneé Rapp

Thomas Rhett

Blake Shelton

Slick Rick & Doug E. Fresh

Teddy Swims

Tinashe

TLC

T-Pain

Carrie Underwood

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

(Image credit: CBS)

CBS is once again adding a little bit of country to New Year's Eve with its New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. Taking place from the home of country music, the special will ring in the new year live for viewers on the east coast and in the central time zone, while airing on a delay for those out west.

CBS is touting that the special will feature 40 back-to-back performances, all the way up to the final seconds of 2024. One lucky viewer is going to be able to keep the music going, as CBS is having a giveaway for 10 2025 concerts as part of the show. Here's everything you need to know about New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash.

What time is New Year's Live: Nashville's Big Bash? Get started with Nashville's Big Bash at 8 pm ET/PT, take a half-hour break for your local news at 10 pm ET/PT and then let the party continue at 10:30 pm ET/PT.

Where can I watch New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash? CBS is the broadcast home of New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, which means if you have a traditional cable setup you can just flip to your local CBS station to tune in. If you've moved to live TV streaming services, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV all carry CBS. It'll also stream live on Paramount Plus, then be available on-demand the next day.

Who hosts New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash? Keith Urban is teaming with Rachel Smith to host this year's edition of New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash from Nashville. Meanwhile, Dustin Lynch and Lonnie Quinn will be reporting live from New York.

Who is performing on New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash? The announced lineup of performers include: Big & Rich

Kane Brown

Katelyn Brown

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Tyler Hubbard

Miranda Lambert

Post Malone

Parker McCollum

Jelly Roll

Shaboozey

Alana Springsteen

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Keith Urban

Lainey Wilson

New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

(Image credit: CNN)

For the eighth year in a row, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will headline CNN's New Year's Eve special live from New York City's Times Square, with the help of other CNN correspondents reporting from cities around the country (and earlier in the day from around the world).

Read on to find out who will be joining them to ring in the new year on the news network.

What time is New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen? Cooper and Cohen start their New Year's Eve countdown at 8 pm ET. The pair of them go until 12:30 am ET, but then show continues to ring in the new year in the Central Time Zone as well.

Where can I watch New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen? If you have access to CNN, then you can watch New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. The cable news network is available on most traditional cable TV providers, as well as live TV streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. The special will also stream live on the CNN section of Max and be available to pay-TV subscribers on CNN.com and CNN connected TV and mobile apps.

Who is hosting New Year's Eve Live on CNN? Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are once again CNN's emcees for New Year's Eve. When they call it a night at 12:30 am ET, Sara Sidner, Harry Enten and Cari Champion taking over hosting duties from Austin, Texas. CNN will also have correspondents appearing on the network throughout the day from various international and US cities. The list includes Lynda Kinkade in Sydney, Australia; Mike Valerio in Seoul, South Korea; Hanako Montgomery in Tokyo, Japan; Kristie Lu Stout in Hong Kong; Will Ripley in Bangkok, Thailand; Bijan Hosseini in Tashkent, Uzbekistan; Becky Anderson in Dubai; Eleni Giokos in Athens, Greece; Melissa Bell in Paris, France; Larry Madowo in Luanda, Angola; Victoria Rubadiri in Nairobi, Kenya; Pau Mosquera in Madrid, Spain; Isa Soares in London; Julia Vargas Jones in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Brianna Keilar, Julia Chatterley and Coy Wire in New York City; Randi Kaye in Key West, Fla.; Stephanie Elam from the Bahamas; and Gary Tuchman in Prescott, Ariz.

Who is performing on New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen? Set to perform and appear on New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are: Michael Ian Black

Whitney Cummings

Adam Devine

Diplo

Mickey Guyton

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson

Lil Jon

Patti LaBelle

Amber Ruffin

Amy Sedaris

Sting

Meghan Trainor

Shania Twain

Roy Wood Jr.

Sasheer Zamata

Ziwe

Jimmy Failla's All-American New Year's Bash

Fox News Channel is wishing everyone a happy new year with Jimmy Failla's All-American New Year's Bash.

What time is Jimmy Failla's All-American New Year's Bash? Jimmy Failla's All-American New Year's Bash begins at 11 pm ET, concluding when the clock strikes midnight and we welcome 2025.

Where can I watch Jimmy Failla's All-American New Year's Bash Anyone who has the Fox News Channel through a traditional cable TV or live TV streaming subscription (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV) can tune in on their TV.

Who is hosting Jimmy Failla's All-American New Year's Bash? Comedian and Fox News correspondent Jimmy Failla will host Fox New's New Year's Eve special for the first time.

Who is appearing on A New Year with Tyrus? At the time of publication there were no details available as to who would be joining Jimmy Failla as part of the Fox News New Year's Eve special, but a variety of special guests are expected.

Other New Year's Eve programming

The above specials are all going to ring in the new year with viewers, but there will be some other year-end specials for people to enjoy across TV on New Year's Eve. Here's a quick look: