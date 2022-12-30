New Year's Eve 2022 shows: how to watch Miley Cyrus, Ryan Seacrest and more New Year's Eve specials

New Year's Eve is all about the last 10 seconds, as we countdown the end of one year and the start of the next. But you need to be entertained before then. That's where the different New Year's Eve shows come in. Whether you're watching the ball drop in Times Square or among the last to say goodbye to 2022 out west, there are a handful of New Year's Eve countdown specials that you can watch this year.

While there are some alternatives for your New Year's Eve programming - most notably the College Football Playoffs - here are the big New Year's Eve shows that are available for US viewers this year.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023

(Image credit: ABC)

The legendary Dick Clark, who rang in the new year with for years with TV audiences, still has his name associated with the annual celebration, but ABC's Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is shepherded by Ryan Seacrest now. Though it remains a TV staple, having been on TV for more than 50 years.

But Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest is expanding beyond Times Square. Pre-tapped segments from Disneyland Resorts are going to be featured, with a number of performances and emceed by Ciara. There are also additional parties taking place in Los Angeles, New Orleans and Puerto Rico.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023:

What time is Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest? Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest begins at 8 pm ET and runs until 2 am ET.

Where can I watch Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest? Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Even with Ryan Seacrest airs on ABC, which makes it available to anyone who has a traditional cable subscription or TV antenna. However, if you now use live TV streaming services, ABC is carried by FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Who hosts Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve? As you could probably guess from the full name of the New Year's Eve special, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, Ryan Seacrest serves as the main host, as he has for the last 18 years. However, he is joined by co-hosts Liza Koshy and Jessie James Decker in Times Square, while other location hosts include Ciara (Disneyland Resort), D-Nice (Los Angeles), Billy Porter (New Orleans) and Roselyn Sanchez and Farruko (Puerto Rico).

Who is performing on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023? Here is the full list of performers for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Duran Duran (Times Square)

New Edition (Times Square)

j-hope (Times Square)

Jax (Times Square)

Ciara (Disneyland Resort)

Fitz & the Tantrums (Disneyland Resort)

Maddie & Tae (Disneyland Resort)

Shaggy (Disneyland Resort)

Ben Platt (Disneyland Resort)

Aly & AJ (Disneyland Resort)

Halle Bailey (Disneyland Resort)

Tomorrow x Together (Disneyland Resort)

Bailey Zimmerman (Disneyland Resort)

Lauren Spencer Smith (Disneyland Resort)

Wiz Khalifa (Los Angeles)

Finneas (Los Angeles)

Armani White (Los Angeles)

Betty Who (Los Angeles)

Dove Cameron (Los Angeles)

Nicky Youre (Los Angeles)

Billy Porter (New Orleans)

Farruko (Puerto Rico)



New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

(Image credit: CBS)

Ring in 2023 from the heart of country music with New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. Some of the biggest country stars are set to appear and perform their biggest hits as well as do collaborations of famous songs.

Here's everything you need to know about New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash.

What time is New Year's Live: Nashville's Big Bash? Festivities start at 8 pm ET/PT. There's a short half-hour break at 10 pm, only for the TV special to take you through the new year from 10:30 pm ET/PT to 1:30 am ET/PT.

Where can I watch New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash? CBS is the broadcast home of New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, which means if you have a traditional cable setup you can just flip to your local CBS station to tune in. If you've moved to live TV streaming services, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV all carry CBS. It'll also stream live on Paramount Plus, then be available on-demand the next day.

Who hosts New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash? The trio hosting this special New Year's Eve event are none other than country music stars Jimmie Allen and Elle King, plus Entertainment Tonight host Rachel Smith.

Who is performing on New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash? The announced lineup of performers include: Jason Aldean

Jimmie Allen

Kelsea Ballerini

Dierks Bentley

Brooks & Dunn

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

King Calaway

Sheryl Crow

Flo-Rida

Riley Green

Elle King

Little Big Town

Ashley McBryde

Steve Miller

Thomas Rhett

Darius Rucker

Lainey Wilson

The War and Treaty

Zac Brown Band

A Toast to 2022!

(Image credit: NBC)

Before we look ahead to 2023, Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager send off 2022 with a toast, looking back at the year's biggest and buzziest moments, featuring a number of celebrity interviews. Here is everything you need to know.

What time is A Toast to 2022? A Toast to 2022! airs at 8 pm ET on December 31.

Where can I watch A Toast to 2022? A Toast to 2022 is an NBC New Year's Eve primetime special, airing exclusively on the network. So, you need to have a traditional cable subscription or a live TV streaming service that carries NBC, like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV, to watch.

Who hosts A Toast to 2022? Today show partners Heda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager headline this NBC special.

Who is in A Toast to 2022? But Kotb and Hager aren't the only big names set to appear as part of A Toast to 2022. Here who else is expected to show up: Samantha Bee

Andrea Canning

Mario Cantone

Nathan Chen

Dylan Dreyer

Akbar Gbajabiamila

Willie Geist

Lester Holt

Matt Iseman

Coco Jones

Sheinelle Jones

Echo Kellum

Carson Kressley

Preacher Lawson

Raymond Lee

Tom Llamas

George Lopez

Mario Lopez

Mayan Lopez

Loni Love

Howie Mandel

Josh Mankiewicz

Chris Mann

Craig Melvin

Keith Morrison

Dennis Murphy

Wendell Pierce

Colin Quinn

Amber Ruffin

Martha Stewart

Tariq (The Corn Kid)

Kenan Thompson

Mike Tirico

Lisa Vanderpump

Julio Vaquiero

Johnny Weir

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

(Image credit: Vijat Mohindra/NBC)

Miley Cyrus is back hosting her own special New Year's Eve party, but this year with a new co-host — music legend Dolly Parton. What can are these two ladies going to get up to this year as they usher in 2023? Here's what you need to know:

What time is Miley's New Year's Eve Party? Miley's New Year's Eve Part gets going at 10:30 pm ET and goes until 12:30 am ET.

Where can I watch Miley's New Year's Eve Party? NBC and Peacock are your viewing options for Miley's New Year's Eve Party. Traditional cable and live TV streaming services that offer NBC (FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV) are one option, but you can also live stream the New Year's Eve special on Peacock.

Who host Miley's New Year's Eve Party? Miley Cyrus is the party host once again, but this year she has swapped out Pete Davidson for Dolly Parton as her co-host.

Who is performing on Miley's New Year's Even Party? Joining Cyrus and Parton for the celebration are going to be: Chloe Fineman

FLETCHER

Latto

Lilly

Please Don't Destroy

Sarah Sherman

Rae Sremmurd

Sia

New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

(Image credit: CNN)

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are teaming up yet again to ring in the new year on CNN. These the two friends really have a blast as they countdown the final hours of the year from Times Square. Cooper and Cohen handle duties until the East Coast is in 2023, with Don Lemon taking over 12:30 a.m. ET, as well as other CNN correspondents located across the country. Here’s what you need to know:

What time is New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen? Cooper and Cohen start their New Year's Eve countdown at 8 pm ET. They go until 12:30 am ET, when Don Lemon takes over.

Where can I watch New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen? If you have access to CNN, then you can watch New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. The cable news network is available on most traditional cable TV providers, as well as live TV streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. If you have one of these services you can also watch it on CNN OTT and mobile apps, and CNNgo.

Who is hosting New Year's Eve Live on CNN? Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are once again CNN's emcees for New Year's Eve.

Who is performing on New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen? Set to perform and appear on New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are: Usher

Kevin Hart

Ellie Goulding

Patti LaBelle

REO Speedwagon

Nick Cannon

Jenifer Lewis

John Stamos

Tenacious D

Jean Smart

Cheri Oteri

Ava Max

All-American New Year 2023

(Image credit: Fox News)

Fox News Channel wishes everyone a happy new year with its special broadcast, All-American New Year 2023. Festivities are taking place at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tenn., with the Fox & Friends Weekend crew handling emcee duties, with special appearances and musical performances.

Here's what you need to know:

What times is All-American New Year 2023? All-American New Year 2023 officially kicks off at 10 pm ET and lasts until 1:30 am ET. There is a preshow, Countdown to All-American New Year, that starts at 9 pm ET.

Where can I watch All-American New Year 2023? Anyone who has the Fox News Channel through a traditional cable TV or live TV streaming subscription (FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV) can tune in on their TV.

Who is hosting All-American New Year 2023? The Fox & Friends Weekend team of Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth are hosting All-American New Year 2023. The preshow, Countdown to All-American New Year 2023, is being hosted by Emily Compagno, Jimmy Failla and Griff Jenkins.