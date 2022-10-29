Something From Tiffany's — release date, cast, plot, first looks and all about the feelgood Christmas movie

By Nicholas Cannon
published

Something From Tiffany's is a romantic Christmas comedy arriving on Prime Video.

Something From Tiffany's is a romantic comedy Zoey Deutch, Ray Nicholson on Prime Video.
Something From Tiffany's is a romantic comedy Zoey Deutch, Ray Nicholson on Prime Video. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Something From Tiffany’s on Prime Video, starring Zoey Deutch and Shay Mitchell, is a feel-good festive romance set in picture-perfect, Christmas-ready New York. 

Based on the 2011 book Something From Tiffany’s by Melissa Hill (opens in new tab) and produced by Reece Witherspoon, it tells of two very different couples visiting New York for the festive season and how a mix up at the jewellery store Tiffany’s alters all of their lives forever. 

"This movie is so beautiful and classic and it really makes me feel good," says rom-con queen Zoey Deutch. "It's the type of movie you can just put on over and over again. You can count on it to make you smile and laugh and cry, and just feel good. And I'm so proud and excited to put that into the world."

So here's everything you need to know about Something From Tiffany’s coming to Prime Video....

Something From Tiffany’s release date 

You can watch Something From Tiffany’s on Prime Video worldwide from Friday December 9 2022, so it should set you up nicely for some festive romance. 

Is there a Something From Tiffany’s trailer? 

There's no Something From Tiffany’s trailer available just yet but if Amazon Prime Video releases one we’ll post it on this page. In the meantime, check out the two first-look pictures from the movie (above and below).

Something From Tiffany’s plot

Something From Tiffany’s follows two couples on very different paths. Gary (Ray Nicholson) and Rachel (Zoey Deutch) are described as ‘happy enough’ but aren’t ready to commit to a long-term future together. However, they are looking forward to a dream trip to the Big Apple together. Then there’s Ethan (Kendrick Smith Sampson) and Vanessa (Shay Mitchell) who are the perfect couple. Ethan can’t wait to pop the question in New York City at Christmas and is excited to pick out the perfect ring from Tiffany’s jewellery store. But when Gary rushes in for a last-minute gift for Rachel, a simple mix-up takes place that changes all of their lives forever. 

Something From Tiffany's shows shopping and love in the festive season.

Something From Tiffany's shows love not running too smoothly in the festive season. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Something From Tiffany’s cast 

Zoey Deutch as Rachel 
Zoey is no stranger to the rom-com genre having starred in Set It Up, The Year of Spectacular Men and The Most Dangerous Game. She’s also been in Before I Fall, Buffaloed, The Politician and The Professor, alongside Johnny Depp. 

Ray Nicholson as Gary 
Ray starred in the hit movie Promising Young Woman in 2020. He’s also appeared in Out of the Blue, Where Are You, Licorice Pizza and the TV series Panic

Shay Mitchell as Vanessa 
Shay found fame playing Emily Fields in the TV series Pretty Little Liars. She then played Peach in the series YOU and has also appeared in The Possession of Hannah Grace, Mother’s Day, The Heiresses, Trese and Dollface

Kendrick Smith Sampson as Ethan
Kendrick is the star of hits such as The Vampire Diaries, The Flash, How to Get Away with Murder and Gracepoint. He’s also been in Miss Juneteenth, White Famous and the series Insecure

* More guides to top Prime Videos shows are below....

Nicholas Cannon
Nicholas Cannon
TV Content Director on TV Times, What's On TV and TV & Satellite Week

I'm a huge fan of television so I really have found the perfect job, as I've been writing about TV shows, films and interviewing major television, film and sports stars for over 25 years. I'm currently TV Content Director on What's On TV, TV Times, TV and Satellite Week magazines plus Whattowatch.com. I previously worked on Woman and Woman's Own in the 1990s. Outside of work I swim every morning, support Charlton Athletic football club and get nostalgic about TV shows Cagney & Lacey, I Claudius, Dallas and Tenko. I'm totally on top of everything good coming up too.