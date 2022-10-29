Something From Tiffany's — release date, cast, plot, first looks and all about the feelgood Christmas movie

Something From Tiffany’s on Prime Video, starring Zoey Deutch and Shay Mitchell, is a feel-good festive romance set in picture-perfect, Christmas-ready New York.

Based on the 2011 book Something From Tiffany’s by Melissa Hill (opens in new tab) and produced by Reece Witherspoon, it tells of two very different couples visiting New York for the festive season and how a mix up at the jewellery store Tiffany’s alters all of their lives forever.

"This movie is so beautiful and classic and it really makes me feel good," says rom-con queen Zoey Deutch. "It's the type of movie you can just put on over and over again. You can count on it to make you smile and laugh and cry, and just feel good. And I'm so proud and excited to put that into the world."

So here's everything you need to know about Something From Tiffany’s coming to Prime Video....

You can watch Something From Tiffany’s on Prime Video worldwide from Friday December 9 2022, so it should set you up nicely for some festive romance.

Is there a Something From Tiffany’s trailer?

There's no Something From Tiffany’s trailer available just yet but if Amazon Prime Video releases one we’ll post it on this page. In the meantime, check out the two first-look pictures from the movie (above and below).

Something From Tiffany’s plot

Something From Tiffany’s follows two couples on very different paths. Gary (Ray Nicholson) and Rachel (Zoey Deutch) are described as ‘happy enough’ but aren’t ready to commit to a long-term future together. However, they are looking forward to a dream trip to the Big Apple together. Then there’s Ethan (Kendrick Smith Sampson) and Vanessa (Shay Mitchell) who are the perfect couple. Ethan can’t wait to pop the question in New York City at Christmas and is excited to pick out the perfect ring from Tiffany’s jewellery store. But when Gary rushes in for a last-minute gift for Rachel, a simple mix-up takes place that changes all of their lives forever.

Something From Tiffany's shows love not running too smoothly in the festive season. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Something From Tiffany’s cast

Zoey Deutch as Rachel

Zoey is no stranger to the rom-com genre having starred in Set It Up, The Year of Spectacular Men and The Most Dangerous Game. She’s also been in Before I Fall, Buffaloed, The Politician and The Professor, alongside Johnny Depp.

Ray Nicholson as Gary

Ray starred in the hit movie Promising Young Woman in 2020. He’s also appeared in Out of the Blue, Where Are You, Licorice Pizza and the TV series Panic.

Shay Mitchell as Vanessa

Shay found fame playing Emily Fields in the TV series Pretty Little Liars. She then played Peach in the series YOU and has also appeared in The Possession of Hannah Grace, Mother’s Day, The Heiresses, Trese and Dollface.

Kendrick Smith Sampson as Ethan

Kendrick is the star of hits such as The Vampire Diaries, The Flash, How to Get Away with Murder and Gracepoint. He’s also been in Miss Juneteenth, White Famous and the series Insecure.

