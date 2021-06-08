The best sci-fi movies on Tubi TV

Tubi, an ad-supported streaming service (AVOD), gives viewers free access to a vast library of movie and TV show titles. We’ve already covered the broad picture for what some of the best movies and best TV shows on Tubi are, so let’s take a closer look at specific genres. In this case, what are the best sci-fi movies on Tubi right now. Take a look at our list below.

The Animatrix (2003)

The sequels to The Matrix — The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions — are not particularly loved by fans of the series. Something good did come out of all of the content surrounding The Matrix franchise in the early 2000s though, and that was The Animatrix.

The Animatrix is a collection of nine short films that delve into different stories from The Matrix universe. Some of these shorts link directly to plot elements of The Matrix sequels or build out the world prior to the movies taking place, while others are fun experiments more focused on theme and animation style.

We’re going to be getting another sequel, The Matrix 4, later in 2021, so The Animatrix offers a fun chance to see a part of the franchise that you may not have.

Attack the Block (2011)

What would you do if vicious aliens invaded your home? If you’re from a block in South London, you fight back. That’s the premise of Attack the Block, an underrated movie from 2011 that starred before-they-were-famous John Boyega and Jodie Whitaker, among others.

Joe Cornish wrote and directed the film that is simple enough in its premise, but alongside the fun action sequences is able to sneak in commentary on perceptions and race relations.

A sequel to Attack the Block is on the docket, with Cornish and Boyega both returning. So before that comes out, be sure to check out the original first.

Brazil (1985)

Few do weird like Terry Gilliam. The Monty Python alum is known for directorial efforts that include 12 Monkeys, The Fisher King and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, but he is perhaps best known for his dystopian classic Brazil.

Taking definite inspirations from George Orwell’s novel 1984, Brazil follows a government bureaucrat who attempts to break from the system to pursue the woman of his dreams. Jonathan Pryce, Kim Griest, Ian Holm and Robert De Niro star.

The Congress (2013)

The Congress was an ambitious undertaking by director Ari Folman — which is saying something for the director of Waltz With Bashir. Almost featuring two entirely different films, The Congress is a tough balancing act, but Folman does a pretty good job keeping the thru line.

The film stars Robin Wright as a fictionalized version of herself, struggling to find work and offered the opportunity to sell her likeness so it can be used however the owners choose. The two stand-outs of the film are a fantastic monologue delivered by Harvey Keitel (not playing himself) and Wright’s emotional, wordless reaction to it, and the second half that takes almost entirely in an animated alternate reality of the future.

The Congress is a trip, but one worth checking out.

Her (2013)

We’ve all seen the boy-meets-girl storyline a million times at this point, but what about boy-meets-operating-system? That was a wholly unique take when Spike Jonze decided to take it on in the 2013 film Her.

Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson (voicing the OS, Samantha) are the couple at the heart of this love story set in a near future where sentient OS systems have been introduced.

Her is an incredibly touching film about relationships and helping each other find our best selves, even if one is encased in a phone.

Highlander (1986)

The Highlander franchise should have stuck with its own mantra, “there can only be one!” The original Highlander is a sci-fi adventure story about a group of immortals in a tournament where they have to cut each other’s heads off in an attempt to win a grand, mystical prize. Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery and Clancy Brown star.

Highlander is goofy but fun film, especially with Connery sticking with his heavy Scottish accent for a character named Ramirez. But when you compare it to any of its sequels, it easily stands head and shoulders above the rest — no pun intended.

Monsters (2010)

Before director Gareth Edwards got to play in the massive worlds of Godzilla (the 2014 movie) and Star Wars (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), he got people’s attention with his low-budget — a reported $500,000 — film Monsters.

Starring Scoot McNairy, Monsters takes place six years after Earth was invaded by aliens. The plot revolves around a journalist agreeing to take an American tourist on a dangerous trek from Mexico to the U.S. border.

Monsters convinced studios to give Edwards the keys to two of the biggest franchises in entertainment. You can find out why for free on Tubi.

Moon (2009)

A popular subgenre of science fiction is the psychological thriller or mystery, forcing its characters not only to deal with external issues but internal, personal themes as well. Moon, from Duncan Jones, is a prime example of this.

Sam Rockwell stars as the solo worker on a moon base approaching the end of his three-year stint. However, one day he discovers another person unconscious on the lunar surface who looks exactly like him.

Sam Rockwell is always a joy to watch, and it is no less so when he gets to play opposite a version of himself.

Plan 9 From Outer Space (1957)

Plan 9 From Outer Space is widely considered one of the worst movies ever made. It’s making was chronicled in Tim Burton’s Ed Wood, a biopic on Plan 9’s director. But it’s the film’s infamy that makes it a must watch.

The story sees aliens come to Earth and enact “Plan 9,” which involves raising the dead to assist in their invasion efforts. Bela Lugosi, Maila Nurmi (better known as Vampira) and Tor Johnson star.

Many film fans love to watch so-bad-they-are-good movies, and Plan 9 From Outer Space may be the original example.

Robocop (1987)

Paul Verhoeven directed some of the most popular sci-fi films of the late 1980s and ‘90s, including Total Recall and Starship Troopers. Robocop, however, is widely regarded as his crowning achievement.

Set in a future, crime-ridden Detroit, a wounded cop is saved by being transformed into a cyborg and returned to the force as Robocop, but submerged memories lead him to try and capture the dangerous criminals that nearly killed him.

Verhoven’s films from this time period and not only known for their heavy doses of action, in which Robocop certainly does not disappoint, but also a sharper eye to larger themes that many modern day action films — including the 2014 remake of Robocop — often fail to hit on.

Snowpiercer (2013)

Before Snowpiercer was a popular TNT series, it was a movie from Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon Ho. The sci-fi actioner stars Chris Evans, Tilda Swinton, Jamie Bell, Octavia Spencer, Kang-ho Song, John Hurt and Ed Harris.

Snowpiercer takes place on a train that keeps humanity alive after a new ice age has devastated the Earth. The train circumnavigates the globe, with different sections serving as dividing class lines. The story centers around those in the back of the train attempting to start a revolution.

Snowpiercer is a great way to get an entry point to Bong Joon Ho’s filmography beyond Parasite.